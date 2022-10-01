Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt Hustler
Cross Country: Vanderbilt struggles at Joe Piane Invitational
In their third meet of the season, both Vanderbilt cross country teams placed 13th at Notre Dame’s Joe Piane Invitational. Vanderbilt’s teams each competed in one race on Friday, Sept. 30, with their total times averaged to decide team finishes. Vanderbilt’s men’s team competed in a five-mile race, while the women’s team raced on a five-kilometer (3.1 miles) course. After starting the season strong with first (women’s) and second (men’s) place finishes at the Belmont Invitational, the Commodores have struggled in their last two meets, as evidenced by their placements.
247Sports
Three-star guard Karris Bilal breaks down his Vanderbilt commitment
Jerry Stackhouse has already got off to a solid start with his 2024 recruiting class. After taking his official visit earlier last month, Karris Bilal started off this weekend by ending his recruitment and committing to Vanderbilt. "The biggest reason was because of the relationship I have built with all...
Lane Gets The Last Laugh, Outlasting Tennessee State In OT
Lane kept battling Saturday afternoon, and ultimately pulled out an exciting overtime against Tennessee State The post Lane Gets The Last Laugh, Outlasting Tennessee State In OT appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022
Middle Tennessee has plenty of talent playing high school football this season. There are a lot of players who will be playing for the country’s top programs next season. Below is a list of the top-ranked athletes according to 247sports.com. Caleb Herring, Riverdale. Herring is an edge rusher committed...
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
Vanderbilt Hustler
‘Dore Diaries Entry One: Work Hard Play Hard
This is ‘Dore Diaries, a collection of detailed entries about the ins and outs of the student experience at Vanderbilt University, ranging from hot topics on campus to sit-down conversations about university life. This week’s episode is about Vandy’s “work hard play hard” mentality; make sure to tune in if you’re interested in how students manage attending a socially and academically competitive school.
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
WSMV
Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
Vanderbilt University News
Churchwell expands role with new title, position at Vanderbilt University
Chancellor Daniel Diermeier has expanded Vice Chancellor Dr. André L. Churchwell’s role to include institutional belonging and community outreach. To reflect this expanded role, Churchwell’s title will now be vice chancellor of outreach, inclusion and belonging and chief diversity officer at Vanderbilt University. With this transition, Churchwell’s...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
Vanderbilt Hustler
IN PHOTOS: My Morning Jacket delivers a ‘Golden’ performance at Ascend Amphitheater
On a beautiful fall Friday in Nashville, I found myself racing to the Ascend Amphitheater to see one of my favorite live bands, My Morning Jacket. I first started listening to My Morning Jacket in preparation for their headlining performance at Shaky Knees music festival. I remember being mesmerized by the lights, Jim James’ vocals and the sheer musical perfection I witnessed. When I heard Kentucky rockstars were coming to Nashville, I knew I couldn’t miss it.
travellemming.com
23 Fun Nashville Date Ideas for 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for new and exciting Nashville date ideas, then you’re in the right place. I’m a local who loves exploring Music City and trying out new experiences. I can tell you firsthand that it’s a great place for couples (or for meeting someone new) because there are so many great unique things to do in Nashville.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Robert Woods
OCCUPATION: WIDE RECEIVER FOR THE TENNESSEE TITANS. My sister Olivia has been the greatest influence and hero in my life. We lost her to cancer in 2007 while I was a freshman in high school. Olivia lived her life and fought her fight with such great courage. I hope I can live mine with similar spirit and strength.
Joe Chambers, of the Musicians Hall of Fame, dies in Nashville
Joe Chambers — who was a founder of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville — has died this week.
chattanoogacw.com
Country icon Alan Jackson to be honored with CMT 'Artist of a Lifetime' award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icon Alan Jackson will be honored next month with CMT's "Artist of a Lifetime" award. He'll join previous honorees Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard. “I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and...
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WSMV
Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
Injuries reported in bus crash on I-40 in Wilson County
An investigation is underway after injuries were reported in a crash that involved a bus on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.
