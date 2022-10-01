In their third meet of the season, both Vanderbilt cross country teams placed 13th at Notre Dame’s Joe Piane Invitational. Vanderbilt’s teams each competed in one race on Friday, Sept. 30, with their total times averaged to decide team finishes. Vanderbilt’s men’s team competed in a five-mile race, while the women’s team raced on a five-kilometer (3.1 miles) course. After starting the season strong with first (women’s) and second (men’s) place finishes at the Belmont Invitational, the Commodores have struggled in their last two meets, as evidenced by their placements.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO