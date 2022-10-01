Read full article on original website
News On 6
Edmond Festival Helping Adults With Special Needs Open Now
The Wings Fall Festival and pumpkin patch is now open at 13700 North Eastern Avenue on weekends until Oct. 23. The festival features a pumpkin patch, hay rides and a petting zoo. The festival will benefit Wings, a community for adults with special needs. For more information, click here.
News On 6
Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund
The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
News On 6
OKC Zoo Trading Tickets For Pumpkins
The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering same-day admission to guests who bring a pumpkin "bigger than their head." The zoo is accepting pumpkins as payment to decorate the zoo for the upcoming Haunt The Zoo. Guests have until Thursday to take advantage of the deal.
News On 6
Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage
NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
News On 6
Movie Filming At Jones High School Looking For Extras
A movie that’s being filmed at Jones High School is in need of extras. Production needs both students and chaperones to show up camera ready Sunday at 1 p.m. to help to pull off an 1980s themed prom. Retro-themed tuxedos and dresses are encouraged. Food and drinks will be...
News On 6
Norman Residents Asked To Reduce Water Consumption On Monday
The City of Norman has asked utility customers to conserve water on Monday as contractors work to replace a carbon dioxide tank at the Water Treatment Plant. The city said customers should conserve water from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 3, to ensure uninterrupted water service for all customers.
News On 6
OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday
The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
News On 6
The Hot Seat: OKC Community Foundation, Non-Profit Services And More
News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by the President and CEO of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation Trisha Finnegan. The two discussed the foundation as well as non-profit services.
News On 6
Downtown Chickasha Hosts 5th Annual Food Truck Championship
A food truck championship is happening Saturday in downtown Chickasha. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. People can enjoy food, tournaments, live music and more. Jim Cowan with the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to discuss the event.
News On 6
23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend
The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
News On 6
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
News On 6
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
News On 6
Family Of Missing Cleveland County Man Hopes For Answers As Hunting Season Begins
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as archery deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan last month in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where his truck was found. He was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI is on the...
News On 6
Jones Spoils Crossings Homecoming, 20-10
The Jones Longhorns played spoiler to the Crossings Christian School homecoming game on Friday night, 20-10. The Knights fall to 2-2 on the season. They face Bethel following a bye week. The Longhorns picked up their 2nd win of the season to move to 2-3. They play Luther on October...
News On 6
Yukon Police Gives 'All Clear' After Discovery Of Suspicious Package At Walmart
UPDATE (5:38 p.m., Sept. 30, 2022): Yukon police said it gave the "all clear" after a suspicious package was found Friday afternoon. The package was a backpack found at a Walmart Supercenter near I-40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad did a sweep of the Walmart...
News On 6
1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash
Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th. Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound. Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m. This is a developing...
News On 6
1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
News On 6
Fast-Growing Portion Of Downtown OKC Gets A New Name
A small pocket of downtown Oklahoma City has seen exponential growth in the last few years. Those who have already put down roots said the area’s new name fits perfectly. "The area was formally part of The Arts District," Downtown OKC Partnership director Kristen Vails said. The old name,...
News On 6
Oklahoma County DA Refiles Charges Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 People
Charges in a near decade-old, quadruple-murder case were recently refiled. Daniel Green was charged with murdering his mother, sister, niece and nephew in their southeast Oklahoma City home in 2013. Those charges were dismissed in 2016 after Green was found incompetent to stand trial. This month, Oklahoma County District Attorney...
News On 6
Firefighters Rescue Driver Trapped In Wreckage After Oklahoma City Crash
New details on a crash near I-44 and SW 119th where authorities say a driver was pinned under his truck. Firefighters say the truck went off the road into a ravine. This happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Crews worked for about 40 minutes to rescue the victim. Firefighters say...
