Perrysburg, OH

Perrysburg ruins first-ever sellout at Anthony Wayne

By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 4 days ago

Perrysburg played the role of spoiler in the first-ever sellout at Anthony Wayne’s Schaller Stadium.

In the most anticipated game all season in northwest Ohio, the Yellow Jackets defeated previously undefeated AW 38-28 in front of 5,953 screaming fans in a game that lived up to the hype.

It had everything — a sold-out, standing-room-only crowd, a fierce rivalry, explosive plays, hard hits, and drama. In the end, Perrysburg’s offense, a combination of power running and precision passing, was too much for the Generals.

“Any time you win the rivalry game, you get to wear that shirt proudly for the next 364 days,” Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner said.

Quarterback TJ Takats completed 18 of 25 passes for 239 yards with one touchdown and ran 53 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Connor Walendzak had 142 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and 36 yards and one touchdown on four receptions. Wide receiver Jack Borer caught four passes for 94 yards.

“Our O-line did a heck of a job. They won the battle up front,” Takats said. “Our playmakers made plays at crucial times.”

The AW defense entered Friday as one of the best units in Ohio, allowing just 169.7 yards and 6.7 points per game. Perrysburg had 440 yards, 38 points, and did not punt.

The Yellow Jackets (6-1, 4-0 Northern Lakes League) were eight of 14 on third down, converting several backbreaking plays that extended scoring drives. They scored on six of nine possessions.

“TJ Takats is special,” AW coach Andy Brungard said. “I said that all throughout the week. He extends plays. Man, he’s so smooth. Of all the quarterbacks we face — and we face good ones — he’s the best. As good as Connor is and as good as their offensive line is, TJ is a difference maker for them.”

Takats set the offensive tone on the first series, guiding a 13-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that included one fourth-down conversion. He completed all four of his pass attempts for 37 yards, including a seven-yarder on 3rd-and-five and a 21-yard touchdown to Walendzak, the first of his three touchdowns.

AW (6-1, 3-1 NLL) answered with a 63-yard screen pass from Cadence Carswell to England Allen, who sprinted down the sideline to the end zone. The Generals scored on their fourth offensive snap, foreshadowing what was to come.

“Against a really good football team like Anthony Wayne, they’re going to blow open plays when you don’t have everyone playing together,” Walendzak said.

The third quarter was wild, featuring four touchdowns and two one-play AW possessions.

Perrysburg led 10-7 at halftime and appeared to take control of the game on a 13-yard touchdown run by Takats. But, on the first play of the ensuing drive, AW tailback Joe Caswell got loose for a 66-yard touchdown.

Takats scored again on Perrysburg’s next possession, with Caswell once more scoring on the first play, this time on a 74-yard run.

The Yellow Jackets led 24-21 at the end of the third quarter, and Walendzak scored two touchdowns in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

AW had 356 yards of offense, with 203 coming on its three touchdowns. Caswell had 235 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

“Offensively, we were continually trying to move parts and do different things to try and get Joe a way to score,” Brungard said. “We did it early in the first quarter on some misdirection to England Allen. Quite honestly, if you balance us up and you can hold us to 3rd-and-long, that gives us some problems. When they did that, we had a hard time converting.”

With three games left in the regular season, Perrysburg has the upper hand in the NLL. It has a game advantage on AW and plays three outmanned opponents — Northview, Springfield, and Maumee.

“We’ve got three weeks left, but this was one you obviously had to check off,” Conner said.

