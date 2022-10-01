ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLL football roundup: Strong 3rd quarter paces Northview at Bowling Green

By The Blade
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — Northview overcame an 11-point halftime deficit, scoring three straight third-quarter touchdowns, to post a 24-21 Northern Lakes League victory Friday at Bowling Green.

Tim Peoples scored Northview’s first touchdown on a 49-yard run before Jacob Weimer threw touchdown passes to Ayden Hall (28 yards) and Connor Cody (75 yards) for the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 NLL).

Kadin Shank threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-24 passing while Peyton Harris had 102 rushing yards on 11 carries with a 46-yard touchdown for the Bobcats (2-5, 1-3).

SOUTHVIEW 51, MAUMEE 13

Isaac Sexton ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries as host Southview topped visiting Maumee.

Avery Offenburg threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score for the Cougars (5-2, 2-2 NLL).

Carson Graetz had three catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns for Maumee (0-7, 0-4).

NAPOLEON 27, SPRINGFIELD 6

Andrew Williams rushed for 110 yards and caught three passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns to lead Napoleon to a road victory.

Williams caught TD passes of 31 and 37 yards from Owen Espinoza. Jacob Aguilar added two touchdown runs for the Wildcats (3-4, 3-1).

Taylen Miller rushed 12 times for 67 yards and a touchdown for Springfield (1-6, 1-3).

