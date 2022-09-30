Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
The Australian share market slumps, but the energy sector remains strong. The ASX continued in negative territory in afternoon trading. The S&P/ASX200 remained down for the session, dropping 7.60 points or 0.11% to 6,808.10. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 8.30 points or 0.12% to 7,022.60. The Energy sector...
tipranks.com
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022; Can They Go Higher?
So far this year, we’re looking at broad-based declines in all of the stock market’s major indexes. But just like every thorn has a rose, this bearish market environment has a bright spot for investors. While markets are weak overall, the energy sector has been riding high, with...
RELATED PEOPLE
tipranks.com
2 Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Mulls Production Cut
OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
tipranks.com
Five mid-cap stocks for higher dividend income
Adding more dividend stocks can never hurt the portfolio. Here are five British stocks which could fit the bill. Investing in dividend stocks not only helps with extra income but can also lead to capital appreciation in the long run – we have shortlisted five stocks that are mid-cap companies with attractive dividend policies.
tipranks.com
Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes
Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds – a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity – have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year.
tipranks.com
These 2 Asian E-Commerce Stocks Could be the Next Amazon
Many other companies are trying to repeat Amazon’s success in e-commerce, but not all of them will be winners. A review of the South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang and Chinese powerhouse Alibaba reveals reasons to be bullish on one now while reserving a bullish view for the other until later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Tesla Stock: Why the Gap Between Q3 Production and Delivery Numbers? Analyst Weighs In
Despite Tesla (TSLA) announcing record delivery numbers for Q3, investors were not impressed with the update, and sent shares down at Monday’s open. The EV maker delivered 343,830 units, a 35% uptick vs. the 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, and 42% higher than 3Q21’s showing of 241,300 units.
tipranks.com
DexCom Launches G7 System in Key Markets Across Europe and Asia
Medical devices provider DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has launched its continuous glucose monitoring system DexCom G7 across the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong. DXCM also plans to introduce the product in New Zealand and South Africa in the coming weeks. The device sends real-time glucose data to a receiver without the need for finger sticks or scanning.
tipranks.com
Interest rate sensitive sectors: How analysts rate the stocks that lie within
Today’s RBA interest rates rise will have a broad array of impacts across the ASX. Here’s a breakdown of the most impacted sectors, and how analysts view some of the stocks that lie within. Analysts remain bullish on a number of ASX shares within interest rate sensitive sectors...
tipranks.com
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Craters; Here’s Why
Shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) fell more than 20% during Monday’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of the company’s trial results for belzupacap sarotalocan, its eye cancer candidate. The patients in the study saw an almost 89% tumor control rate. Indeed, the slowdown in tumor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?
DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
tipranks.com
Is Now the Time for Gold Stocks? 3 Names to Consider
The price of gold peaked this year in March, when it surged to $2,052 in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. That marked the first time since August of 2020 that gold traded at that level; since then, however, gold has fallen and is now trading at $1,662. At the same time, gold miners and commodity traders are optimistic about the precious metal, seeing it as a sound investment despite the fall-off in price over the past 6 months.
tipranks.com
3 ASX tech stocks that surged after the softer RBA rate rise
Wisetech, Xero, and Megaport shares soared as technology investors welcomed RBA’s softer than expected rate increase. Technology stocks surged after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a softer than expected rate rise yesterday afternoon. The S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology (XIJ) index jumped more than 4.9%, with stocks Wisetech Global Ltd. (ASX:WTC), Xero Limited (ASX:XRO), Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) leading the charge.
tipranks.com
UBX vs. AERI: Which Eyecare Stock Has the Most Upside Potential?
Two healthcare stocks are developing treatments for eye diseases: Aerie Pharma and Unity Biotechnology. AERI outperformed UBX over the past year. However, UBX is the one with the strongest upside potential. Bearish sentiment continues to have a strong impact on the U.S. stock market, and the healthcare sector has suffered...
tipranks.com
Which Consumer Staples Stocks to Own in a Recession? Here Are Two of RBC’s ‘Top Picks’
Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its third 75-basis point interest rate hike in a row. The move was made in response to continued high inflation; annualized inflation remained elevated, at 8.3%, in August, and the Fed is committed to a policy of higher rates and monetary tightening in response.
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street On Monday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Tesla (TSLA) delivered over 343,000 electric vehicles in Q3 [. General Motors (GM) reported a 24% year-over-year increase in U.S. vehicle sales in Q3, while Stellantis’ (STLA) FCA US reported a 6% U.S. sales decline in Q3 and Volkswagen of America (VWAGY) reported a 12% year-over-year spike [more]
tipranks.com
Is Now the time to Pull the Buy Trigger on Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) Stock?
Higher activity and pricing will likely boost NINE’s revenue and margins. Nine Energy Services stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors planning to allocate some of their savings into penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener. The tool comes in handy to find future winners. Using the screener, we have zeroed in on Nine Energy Services (NYSE:NINE) stock, which investors are starting to buy. This penny stock could benefit from increased E&P (exploration and production) activities and an improved pricing environment. Meanwhile, NINE stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
tipranks.com
Illumina to host investor day
Investor Day to be held in San Diego, CA on October 3 at 11 am. Webcast Link.
Comments / 0