Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory

Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally

Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know

The Australian share market slumps, but the energy sector remains strong. The ASX continued in negative territory in afternoon trading. The S&P/ASX200 remained down for the session, dropping 7.60 points or 0.11% to 6,808.10. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 8.30 points or 0.12% to 7,022.60. The Energy sector...
2 Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Mulls Production Cut

OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
Five mid-cap stocks for higher dividend income

Adding more dividend stocks can never hurt the portfolio. Here are five British stocks which could fit the bill. Investing in dividend stocks not only helps with extra income but can also lead to capital appreciation in the long run – we have shortlisted five stocks that are mid-cap companies with attractive dividend policies.
Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes

Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds – a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity – have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year.
These 2 Asian E-Commerce Stocks Could be the Next Amazon

Many other companies are trying to repeat Amazon’s success in e-commerce, but not all of them will be winners. A review of the South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang and Chinese powerhouse Alibaba reveals reasons to be bullish on one now while reserving a bullish view for the other until later.
DexCom Launches G7 System in Key Markets Across Europe and Asia

Medical devices provider DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has launched its continuous glucose monitoring system DexCom G7 across the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong. DXCM also plans to introduce the product in New Zealand and South Africa in the coming weeks. The device sends real-time glucose data to a receiver without the need for finger sticks or scanning.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Craters; Here’s Why

Shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) fell more than 20% during Monday’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of the company’s trial results for belzupacap sarotalocan, its eye cancer candidate. The patients in the study saw an almost 89% tumor control rate. Indeed, the slowdown in tumor...
2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?

DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
Is Now the Time for Gold Stocks? 3 Names to Consider

The price of gold peaked this year in March, when it surged to $2,052 in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. That marked the first time since August of 2020 that gold traded at that level; since then, however, gold has fallen and is now trading at $1,662. At the same time, gold miners and commodity traders are optimistic about the precious metal, seeing it as a sound investment despite the fall-off in price over the past 6 months.
3 ASX tech stocks that surged after the softer RBA rate rise

Wisetech, Xero, and Megaport shares soared as technology investors welcomed RBA’s softer than expected rate increase. Technology stocks surged after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a softer than expected rate rise yesterday afternoon. The S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology (XIJ) index jumped more than 4.9%, with stocks Wisetech Global Ltd. (ASX:WTC), Xero Limited (ASX:XRO), Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) leading the charge.
UBX vs. AERI: Which Eyecare Stock Has the Most Upside Potential?

Two healthcare stocks are developing treatments for eye diseases: Aerie Pharma and Unity Biotechnology. AERI outperformed UBX over the past year. However, UBX is the one with the strongest upside potential. Bearish sentiment continues to have a strong impact on the U.S. stock market, and the healthcare sector has suffered...
What You Missed On Wall Street On Monday

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Tesla (TSLA) delivered over 343,000 electric vehicles in Q3 [. General Motors (GM) reported a 24% year-over-year increase in U.S. vehicle sales in Q3, while Stellantis’ (STLA) FCA US reported a 6% U.S. sales decline in Q3 and Volkswagen of America (VWAGY) reported a 12% year-over-year spike [more]
Is Now the time to Pull the Buy Trigger on Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) Stock?

Higher activity and pricing will likely boost NINE’s revenue and margins. Nine Energy Services stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors planning to allocate some of their savings into penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener. The tool comes in handy to find future winners. Using the screener, we have zeroed in on Nine Energy Services (NYSE:NINE) stock, which investors are starting to buy. This penny stock could benefit from increased E&P (exploration and production) activities and an improved pricing environment. Meanwhile, NINE stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
