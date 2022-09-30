Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
Formula 1: Sergio Perez facing elimination in Singapore
Sergio Perez can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, there are five drivers who still mathematically have a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who sits in third place in the driver standings through 16 of 22 races on the schedule, is one of them.
Max Verstappen angry at Red Bull after qualifying mistake makes title win in Singapore unlikely
The Dutchman will start the race in eighth and his hopes of sealing a second drivers' championship on Sunday have been severely dented after his team made a late decision to call him into the pits when he seemed set to challenge the fastest time of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Red...
Motor racing-Perez keeps Singapore win as Verstappen puts title celebrations on ice
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mexican Sergio Perez put in the drive of his life to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix but his victory margin was later slashed as he collected a five-second time penalty for a safety car infringement.
Max Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached cost-cap rules
On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later...
Formula 1: Max Verstappen removed from championship odds
Max Verstappen is so far ahead in the Formula 1 driver standings that he has been removed from the world championship odds. Amid the current three-week break between the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and this Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race at Marina Bay Street Circuit since 2019, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is riding a five-race win streak.
Lewis Hamilton apologises for error as Singapore podium hopes are dashed
Lewis Hamilton apologised to Mercedes and said, “I f***** it up big time”, after he crashed into a wall and fell off the road before finishing ninth at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Sergio Perez took the chequered flag of a turbulent wet-dry race under the lights of the Marina Bay Circuit, while Max Verstappen’s wait for a second world championship goes on for following an error-strew display.Verstappen started eighth and finished just one place higher after he dropped to last when a wild move on Lando Norris backfired.However, the Dutchman – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings –...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
Max Verstappen to Other F1 Teams on Red Bull Overspending: ‘Keep Your Mouth Shut’
GettyOn the cusp of winning his second consecutive championship, Verstappen downplayed any rumors that Red Bull cheated during his first winning campaign.
F1: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole as Verstappen aborts lap
Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue
Radio rage for Max Verstappen in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen gave Red Bull a blast of radio rage after the team told him to abort his final qualifying lap at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday and he ended up eighth. "Why? Why?," screamed the Dutch 25-year-old as he was told to pit instead...
Singapore victory was Sergio Perez's best drive yet - Red Bull boss
Sergio Perez's Singapore Grand Prix victory was "world class" and his best drive yet in Formula One, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Sunday. The race ended with Perez subject to a stewards' investigation for possible safety car infringements, but with the eventual five-second time penalty making no difference to the result.
Lewis Hamilton avoids punishment for wearing nose stud, Mercedes receives fine
SINGAPORE -- No further action has been taken against Lewis Hamilton for wearing a nose stud during qualifying day for the Singapore Grand Prix, although his Mercedes team has been fined €25,000 for submitting a scrutineering form that declared Hamilton was not wearing jewellery. Hamilton explained after qualifying that...
F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has spoken out on Max Verstappen’s poor performance during the Singapore Grand Prix as he finished in 7th place from the starting place of P8. Every driver had a tough time with the track conditions being so treacherous, with both Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton both failing to brake for corners, forcing them to re-enter the track further back in the pack.
Perez holds off Leclerc to claim 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix win
Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez took victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, despite a safety car penalty and a constant challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the very wet conditions. Leclerc came second, 7.5 seconds behind Perez, while fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finished third,...
Horner threatens legal action as budget cap row overshadows Leclerc pole
Charles Leclerc took pole for the Singapore Grand Prix but a furious Max Verstappen saw his hopes of sealing his second title shattered as he managed only eighth on the grid. Their drama in qualifying was completely overshadowed, however, as the row over potential breaches of the Formula One budget cap in 2021 escalated, with Lewis Hamilton insisting the FIA apply the rules rigorously on what he described as an issue that had to be taken seriously.
George Russell to start Singapore Grand Prix from pit lane
SINGAPORE -- George Russell will start the Singapore Grand Prix from the pit lane after Mercedes fitted a new power unit to his car and incurred a penalty. Russell qualified 11th for Sunday's race after struggling with a suspected engine issue that affected his car under braking. Mercedes took the...
