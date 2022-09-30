Read full article on original website
Related
roselandnj.org
Crafts for Kids - Winter 2023
The Crafts for Kids Program is back and in-person in 2023! The program is open to Roseland boys and girls from kindergarten through 3rd grade with a maximum of 20 participants allowed in the program. Registration is done through Community Pass and there is a $50 fee to participate. The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
Floating lanterns carry lights … and messages of love
Lanterns carrying messages of “hope, love, happiness, healing, peace” were recently released into the Hudson River. Participants in the New York/New Jersey Water Lantern Festival gathered at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Sept. 24 and 25 to set afloat lanterns made of rice paper and wood.
NBC New York
NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year
A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upside down comes to N.J. with Stranger Things Halloween light display (PHOTOS)
More than 100,000 lights, a ten-foot-tall Demogorgon, Stranger Things soundtrack playing over the car radio. The upside down can’t be far away. It’s not Hawkins, Indiana, but “A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show” in Brick. “We always do Halloween and I love Stranger Things,” said Melissa...
morristowngreen.com
Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown
UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
roselandnj.org
2023 K-2nd Grade Basketball Clinic
Register before November 18 for an opportunity to take part in a basketball clinic - perfect for young kids who are interested in learning the basics about basketball. The clinic is open to boys and girls in Roseland in Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades. The clinic will begin on January 7, 2023.
This is known as the most haunted road in New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sayreville man who went missing found safely
Jonathan Misak was spotted Friday night in Old Bridge near Schmidt's Farm and was seen on surveillance video the day he disappeared.
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
SPCA asks for public’s assistance after 100 cats found abandoned in Freehold home
The Monmouth County SPCA is asking for the public’s assistance after nearly 100 cats were found at an abandoned home earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roselandnj.org
2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues
The 2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues are on again and are accepting registrations on Community Pass through November 4. The league is open to Roseland 3rd to 8th graders with three leagues separated by gender and grade levels. Cost is $135 to participate. After registration closes, you will be placed...
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
themontclairgirl.com
These Three Dogs Are Looking to Be Adopted in North Jersey
Scooby Doo, Domino, and Shadow are three dogs looking to find their forever homes in the Essex County area. Each one has a unique personality, but they’re all sweet and friendly pups looking for a family to be with for many years to come. Read on to learn more about these three pups and how to adopt them from Bloomfield Animal Shelter or Animal Lighthouse Rescue.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
therealdeal.com
Saddle River affordable housing project snowed in
A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The townhouse project on East Allendale Road would have included affordable housing units.
Comments / 1