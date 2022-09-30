ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
roselandnj.org

Crafts for Kids - Winter 2023

The Crafts for Kids Program is back and in-person in 2023! The program is open to Roseland boys and girls from kindergarten through 3rd grade with a maximum of 20 participants allowed in the program. Registration is done through Community Pass and there is a $50 fee to participate. The...
ROSELAND, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Floating lanterns carry lights … and messages of love

Lanterns carrying messages of “hope, love, happiness, healing, peace” were recently released into the Hudson River. Participants in the New York/New Jersey Water Lantern Festival gathered at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Sept. 24 and 25 to set afloat lanterns made of rice paper and wood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year

A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
CLIFTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseland, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown

UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roselandnj.org

2023 K-2nd Grade Basketball Clinic

Register before November 18 for an opportunity to take part in a basketball clinic - perfect for young kids who are interested in learning the basics about basketball. The clinic is open to boys and girls in Roseland in Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades. The clinic will begin on January 7, 2023.
ROSELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Nut#The Recreation Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
roselandnj.org

2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues

The 2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues are on again and are accepting registrations on Community Pass through November 4. The league is open to Roseland 3rd to 8th graders with three leagues separated by gender and grade levels. Cost is $135 to participate. After registration closes, you will be placed...
ROSELAND, NJ
Secret NYC

The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

These Three Dogs Are Looking to Be Adopted in North Jersey

Scooby Doo, Domino, and Shadow are three dogs looking to find their forever homes in the Essex County area. Each one has a unique personality, but they’re all sweet and friendly pups looking for a family to be with for many years to come. Read on to learn more about these three pups and how to adopt them from Bloomfield Animal Shelter or Animal Lighthouse Rescue.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Saddle River affordable housing project snowed in

A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The townhouse project on East Allendale Road would have included affordable housing units.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy