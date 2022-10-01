ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

newsantaana.com

Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9

After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove

This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton Heritage presents: Local Landmark Number 72: Dreyfus Building

On June 24, 1924, the Santa Ana Daily Register reported that San Mateo “capitalist” Emil B. Dreyfus (1873-1943), founder of the Peninsula Burner and Oil Company of San Francisco, would be constructing a new business block on South Harbor Boulevard as a real estate investment. Emil was the son of former Anaheim mayor Benjamin Dreyfus (1824-1886), a wealthy Jewish wine tycoon born in Bavaria. The commercial building was to be constructed on three lots purchased a month earlier from pioneer rancher Eugene Livingstone (1863-1940). The project was one of several building plans the South Side Improvement Association hoped would bring people and commerce to the underserved south side of Fullerton. Opened on September 10,1924, the business block was not an immediate success, with only a few of the store fronts rented. But over the decades, the complex would house a fruit and vegetable market, a café, a liquor store, a printing shop, a taxidermy, and several automotive dealerships and service departments. During World War II, the Fullerton Feeder Shop (425 S. Harbor Blvd.) served as an employment center for men and women seeking vital war work in the defense industry.
FULLERTON, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s Yost Theater to host the KISS Kruise fest on Oct. 28

Los Angeles, California This October, sailing out of Los Angeles, California, the 11th KISS Kruise will take to the high seas with over 3,000 KISS fans aboard and ready to rock! Each year, various fan organized pre kruise parties are held in the city of departure. This year, kruisers Joe and Patrice D’Angelo, with a team of fellow KISS Navy members will present “Kruise Fest” a two day bon voyage party and concert at the Hilton Downtown San Pedro and the Yost Theater. Kruise Fest is “by the fans for the fans!” All events are open to the public and have much to offer for music fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
notquitenigella.com

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Beyond Fest, Bad Bunny, Oktoberfests and More: What to Do In LA This Weekend

There’s a little bit of everything from vintage curated shopping, mezcal tastings, and film and music festivals to round out the week. Beyond Fest kicks off Friday night with free screenings of new and older films. You can take a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery this weekend with friends, or take the family to Montrose Oktoberfest or the Pacific Airshow. Bad Bunny is playing at SoFi Stadium while Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks headline Desert Daze and Ohana Fest, respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

There's Officially a Bad Bunny Day in LA

Mark your calendars: There's an official Bad Bunny Day in LA. City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De León's motion -- noting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast

The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as a million people are expected to show up to witness the thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA

Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
LOS ANGELES, CA

