The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
OC Auto Show festivities underway
Come join us at the Orange County Auto Show taking place through Sunday, October 2. More info: https://bit.ly/3e0mdy8.
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
Restored Video Shows LA Traffic Was Still Terrible In The 1950s
Anyone who's been to Los Angeles is well aware that traffic can be a tad hectic. It's been that way for a long time, and this video proves it. Recently posted by the NASS YouTube channel, it offers a glimpse into LA highways during the 1950s and early 1960s. Who's up for some vintage American car spotting?
newsantaana.com
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9
After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
idesignarch.com
Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove
This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton Heritage presents: Local Landmark Number 72: Dreyfus Building
On June 24, 1924, the Santa Ana Daily Register reported that San Mateo “capitalist” Emil B. Dreyfus (1873-1943), founder of the Peninsula Burner and Oil Company of San Francisco, would be constructing a new business block on South Harbor Boulevard as a real estate investment. Emil was the son of former Anaheim mayor Benjamin Dreyfus (1824-1886), a wealthy Jewish wine tycoon born in Bavaria. The commercial building was to be constructed on three lots purchased a month earlier from pioneer rancher Eugene Livingstone (1863-1940). The project was one of several building plans the South Side Improvement Association hoped would bring people and commerce to the underserved south side of Fullerton. Opened on September 10,1924, the business block was not an immediate success, with only a few of the store fronts rented. But over the decades, the complex would house a fruit and vegetable market, a café, a liquor store, a printing shop, a taxidermy, and several automotive dealerships and service departments. During World War II, the Fullerton Feeder Shop (425 S. Harbor Blvd.) served as an employment center for men and women seeking vital war work in the defense industry.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s Yost Theater to host the KISS Kruise fest on Oct. 28
Los Angeles, California This October, sailing out of Los Angeles, California, the 11th KISS Kruise will take to the high seas with over 3,000 KISS fans aboard and ready to rock! Each year, various fan organized pre kruise parties are held in the city of departure. This year, kruisers Joe and Patrice D’Angelo, with a team of fellow KISS Navy members will present “Kruise Fest” a two day bon voyage party and concert at the Hilton Downtown San Pedro and the Yost Theater. Kruise Fest is “by the fans for the fans!” All events are open to the public and have much to offer for music fans.
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
SoCal to see cooler-than-average temperatures Monday
Southern California should see another day of cooler temperatures on Monday, but things will warm up a bit later in the week.
anaheimobserver.com
City Council Unanimously Approves $4 Billion ocV!BE Project To Transform 100-acres Around Honda Center
On Tuesday, the Anaheim City Council voted unanimously to approve ocV!BE, an ambitious $4 billion development project by the owners of the Anaheim Ducks to transform the 100-acre area around the Honda Center with new entertainment, dining, residential, officce, hospitality, and lifestyle amenities. OcV!BE is an initiative of Henry and...
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
mynewsla.com
Beyond Fest, Bad Bunny, Oktoberfests and More: What to Do In LA This Weekend
There’s a little bit of everything from vintage curated shopping, mezcal tastings, and film and music festivals to round out the week. Beyond Fest kicks off Friday night with free screenings of new and older films. You can take a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery this weekend with friends, or take the family to Montrose Oktoberfest or the Pacific Airshow. Bad Bunny is playing at SoFi Stadium while Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks headline Desert Daze and Ohana Fest, respectively.
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022
Not every Halloween event is meant to scare you to death. There are some haunted houses on our list, but there are also family-friendly events and scary movie showings. At Universal Studios' annual Halloween events, you can face familiar enemies and be scared by big-budget scares and famous horror movie characters.
NBC San Diego
There's Officially a Bad Bunny Day in LA
Mark your calendars: There's an official Bad Bunny Day in LA. City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De León's motion -- noting...
KTLA.com
Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast
The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as a million people are expected to show up to witness the thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
fullcoll.edu
Review: Knott’s Scary Farm reinvents their park with never before seen horror elements
As spooky season approaches, Knott’s Scary Farm continues to be one of the leading scare parks in Southern California. With multiple new mazes and restricting guidelines, they are continuing to set the standards on horror and safety. Before going, make sure to remember the new chaperone and bag policy....
NBC Los Angeles
The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA
Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
