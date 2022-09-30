ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland, NJ

2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues

The 2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues are on again and are accepting registrations on Community Pass through November 4. The league is open to Roseland 3rd to 8th graders with three leagues separated by gender and grade levels. Cost is $135 to participate. After registration closes, you will be placed...
Crafts for Kids - Winter 2023

The Crafts for Kids Program is back and in-person in 2023! The program is open to Roseland boys and girls from kindergarten through 3rd grade with a maximum of 20 participants allowed in the program. Registration is done through Community Pass and there is a $50 fee to participate. The...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian - October 2022

While we thankfully will not be dealing with the kind of storm that south Florida experienced or even what South Carolina is now experiencing, there will be impacts on our area from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The following is what Roseland residents should expect from the storm:. Potential is...
