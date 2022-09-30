ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland, NJ

roselandnj.org

2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues

The 2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues are on again and are accepting registrations on Community Pass through November 4. The league is open to Roseland 3rd to 8th graders with three leagues separated by gender and grade levels. Cost is $135 to participate. After registration closes, you will be placed...
ROSELAND, NJ
franklinreporter.com

FHS Sports: Football Warriors Fall To North Brunswick, 34-24

The Franklin High School football homecoming game was spoiled September 30 by the North Brunswick Raiders, who furthered their undefeated season by topping the Warriors 34-24. North Brunswick tallied all of their points before Franklin scored in the third quarter. The warriors then completed the two-point conversion. The Warriors added...
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
High School Football PRO

Jersey City, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Cedar Grove blanks Newark Collegiate

Cedar Grove rolled to a 36-0 win over Newark Collegiate, in Newark. Cedar Grove ((5-1) led 27-0 at the half. Amara Kelleh went 8-of-9 for 93 yards through the air for Newark Collegiate (1-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap

Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
CLIFTON, NJ
roselandnj.org

Crafts for Kids - Winter 2023

The Crafts for Kids Program is back and in-person in 2023! The program is open to Roseland boys and girls from kindergarten through 3rd grade with a maximum of 20 participants allowed in the program. Registration is done through Community Pass and there is a $50 fee to participate. The...
ROSELAND, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year

A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
CLIFTON, NJ
Eleven Warriors

Get Dumped Then, Rutgers

The Buckeyes have demolished many opponents in the 100 years of Ohio Stadium, and it's time for them to add another to the list. Ohio State plays Rutgers today, and we all know how this story ends. The Buckeyes are a perfect 8-0 against the Scarlet Knights, outscoring them 428-88 in those games while scoring more than 50 points six times.
COLUMBUS, OH
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
roselandnj.org

Halloween Trunk or Treat 2022

Trunk or Treat is back at Noecker School in 2022! Sign up on Community Pass by October 26th in order to participate (as a car or as a trunk-or-treater) in the annual Trunk or Treat event to be held on Saturday, October 29 at 12pm at Noecker School's Parking Lot.
ROSELAND, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown

UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
MORRISTOWN, NJ

