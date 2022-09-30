Read full article on original website
roselandnj.org
2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues
The 2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues are on again and are accepting registrations on Community Pass through November 4. The league is open to Roseland 3rd to 8th graders with three leagues separated by gender and grade levels. Cost is $135 to participate. After registration closes, you will be placed...
franklinreporter.com
FHS Sports: Football Warriors Fall To North Brunswick, 34-24
The Franklin High School football homecoming game was spoiled September 30 by the North Brunswick Raiders, who furthered their undefeated season by topping the Warriors 34-24. North Brunswick tallied all of their points before Franklin scored in the third quarter. The warriors then completed the two-point conversion. The Warriors added...
Jersey City, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Football: Cedar Grove blanks Newark Collegiate
Cedar Grove rolled to a 36-0 win over Newark Collegiate, in Newark. Cedar Grove ((5-1) led 27-0 at the half. Amara Kelleh went 8-of-9 for 93 yards through the air for Newark Collegiate (1-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap
Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
Football: Caba’s fast start allows Paramus to cruise over Paterson Kennedy
Wasting no time in getting after Paterson Kennedy, a pair of first quarter touchdowns from Adrian Caba set the tone for Paramus en route to a 41-0 victory over the Knights at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Caba ran for an 11-yard score and caught another 39-yarder from quarterback Corey Petruzella...
Football: Karriem scores 3 TDs as West Orange blanks Bayonne
Saboor Karriem hauled in three touchdown passes as West Orange rolled to a 35-0 win over Bayonne, in West Orange. Karriem hauled in a 70-yard bomb from Amir Stewart for a touchdown in the second quarter. Karriem and Stewart also linked up on a 28-yard scoring strike and a 15-yard touchdown.
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
roselandnj.org
Crafts for Kids - Winter 2023
The Crafts for Kids Program is back and in-person in 2023! The program is open to Roseland boys and girls from kindergarten through 3rd grade with a maximum of 20 participants allowed in the program. Registration is done through Community Pass and there is a $50 fee to participate. The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
mahoningmatters.com
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
NBC New York
NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year
A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Rutgers
The Buckeyes have demolished many opponents in the 100 years of Ohio Stadium, and it's time for them to add another to the list. Ohio State plays Rutgers today, and we all know how this story ends. The Buckeyes are a perfect 8-0 against the Scarlet Knights, outscoring them 428-88 in those games while scoring more than 50 points six times.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
roselandnj.org
Halloween Trunk or Treat 2022
Trunk or Treat is back at Noecker School in 2022! Sign up on Community Pass by October 26th in order to participate (as a car or as a trunk-or-treater) in the annual Trunk or Treat event to be held on Saturday, October 29 at 12pm at Noecker School's Parking Lot.
morristowngreen.com
Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown
UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
