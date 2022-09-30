Read full article on original website
Related
roselandnj.org
Crafts for Kids - Winter 2023
The Crafts for Kids Program is back and in-person in 2023! The program is open to Roseland boys and girls from kindergarten through 3rd grade with a maximum of 20 participants allowed in the program. Registration is done through Community Pass and there is a $50 fee to participate. The...
roselandnj.org
Halloween Trunk or Treat 2022
Trunk or Treat is back at Noecker School in 2022! Sign up on Community Pass by October 26th in order to participate (as a car or as a trunk-or-treater) in the annual Trunk or Treat event to be held on Saturday, October 29 at 12pm at Noecker School's Parking Lot.
Comments / 0