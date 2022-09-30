ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
roselandnj.org

Halloween Trunk or Treat 2022

Trunk or Treat is back at Noecker School in 2022! Sign up on Community Pass by October 26th in order to participate (as a car or as a trunk-or-treater) in the annual Trunk or Treat event to be held on Saturday, October 29 at 12pm at Noecker School's Parking Lot.
ROSELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Floating lanterns carry lights … and messages of love

Lanterns carrying messages of “hope, love, happiness, healing, peace” were recently released into the Hudson River. Participants in the New York/New Jersey Water Lantern Festival gathered at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Sept. 24 and 25 to set afloat lanterns made of rice paper and wood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year

A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
CLIFTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseland, NJ
roselandnj.org

2023 K-2nd Grade Basketball Clinic

Register before November 18 for an opportunity to take part in a basketball clinic - perfect for young kids who are interested in learning the basics about basketball. The clinic is open to boys and girls in Roseland in Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades. The clinic will begin on January 7, 2023.
ROSELAND, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Get Lost in South Mountain Reservation

South Mountain Reservation is a great place to get lost. And chances are, you will. The extensive trail system in this 2,110-acre wooded oasis is poorly marked, and the printed maps aren’t much help. A GPS app like AllTrails is essential to avoid wrong turns. Needless to say, my hiking partner and I did not heed that advice.
MILLBURN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten#Eagle Rock#The Recreation Department
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings

Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
roselandnj.org

2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues

The 2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues are on again and are accepting registrations on Community Pass through November 4. The league is open to Roseland 3rd to 8th graders with three leagues separated by gender and grade levels. Cost is $135 to participate. After registration closes, you will be placed...
ROSELAND, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention

Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
roselandnj.org

2022-2023 High School Co-Ed Basketball League

The 2022-2023 High School Intramural Basketball League is starting up once again! The League is open boys and girls in grades 9-12 and games are played at West Essex Middle School in North Caldwell. Games are generally played on Friday evenings. There is a fee of $150 to participate. Registration...
ROSELAND, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown

UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
MORRISTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy