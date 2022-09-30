Read full article on original website
roselandnj.org
Halloween Trunk or Treat 2022
Trunk or Treat is back at Noecker School in 2022! Sign up on Community Pass by October 26th in order to participate (as a car or as a trunk-or-treater) in the annual Trunk or Treat event to be held on Saturday, October 29 at 12pm at Noecker School's Parking Lot.
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
Floating lanterns carry lights … and messages of love
Lanterns carrying messages of “hope, love, happiness, healing, peace” were recently released into the Hudson River. Participants in the New York/New Jersey Water Lantern Festival gathered at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Sept. 24 and 25 to set afloat lanterns made of rice paper and wood.
NBC New York
NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year
A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
PICS & VIDEOS: NJ animal center welcomes shelter dogs from Florida
Nearly 90 pets from Florida shelters were airlifted to New Jersey Sunday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
roselandnj.org
2023 K-2nd Grade Basketball Clinic
Register before November 18 for an opportunity to take part in a basketball clinic - perfect for young kids who are interested in learning the basics about basketball. The clinic is open to boys and girls in Roseland in Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades. The clinic will begin on January 7, 2023.
New Jersey Monthly
Get Lost in South Mountain Reservation
South Mountain Reservation is a great place to get lost. And chances are, you will. The extensive trail system in this 2,110-acre wooded oasis is poorly marked, and the printed maps aren’t much help. A GPS app like AllTrails is essential to avoid wrong turns. Needless to say, my hiking partner and I did not heed that advice.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings
Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
roselandnj.org
2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues
The 2022-2023 Winter Youth Basketball Leagues are on again and are accepting registrations on Community Pass through November 4. The league is open to Roseland 3rd to 8th graders with three leagues separated by gender and grade levels. Cost is $135 to participate. After registration closes, you will be placed...
Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
mahoningmatters.com
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
roselandnj.org
2022-2023 High School Co-Ed Basketball League
The 2022-2023 High School Intramural Basketball League is starting up once again! The League is open boys and girls in grades 9-12 and games are played at West Essex Middle School in North Caldwell. Games are generally played on Friday evenings. There is a fee of $150 to participate. Registration...
morristowngreen.com
Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown
UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stone and stucco, panoramic water views, Eltingville, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, five-bedroom, four-bath, storm and stucco Colonial-style home boasts panoramic water views, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is located at 98 Seacrest Ave., Eltingville, and is priced at $2,735,000. The home features a top deck, top-of-the-line kitchen and appliances, and bedroom...
