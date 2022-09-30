Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham Forest set for management shake-up with a new sporting director in Filippo Giraldi who helped find stars Richarlison, Doucoure and Sarr at Watford... as struggling side aim to turnaround poor start after £150m summer splurge
Nottingham Forest are bringing in former Watford chief scout Filippo Giraldi as their new sporting director. The 48-year old Italian, who also served as Watford’s technical director for three years, will come in as part of an anticipated management reshuffle at Forest. Giraldi will be given the task of...
BBC
Australia Cup final: 'Fascist salute' sees spectator issued with lifetime ban
Football Australia (FA) have issued a lifetime ban to a spectator for making "a fascist salute or similar gesture" during the Australia Cup final. FA said it "strongly condemns the actions of a small minority" of Sydney United 58 fans at Saturday's game. The immediate ban from FA-sanctioned games comes...
Comments / 0