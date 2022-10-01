ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

fox7austin.com

Jaywalking is no longer a crime in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Starting in January, it will no longer be illegal to jaywalk in California, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill decriminalizing it. The new law, the Freedom to Walk Act, says you can cross the street anywhere outside an intersection, but only if it's safe to do so.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox7austin.com

Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom denied

LOS ANGELES - Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, officials confirmed Sunday. The data was released Saturday -- two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers -- in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox7austin.com

Austin Disaster Relief Network collecting survivor care kits to send to Florida

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is collecting survivor care kits to send to people in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "We are inviting the Austin area residents to come and help our Florida neighbors by donating survivor care kits," Kat Cannon, marketing and communications director for ADRN, said. "We know that thousands of Orlando area residents and thousands more across Florida are really needing that help and support right now."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Eanes ISD ranks 10th best school district in the nation in new list

AUSTIN, Texas - Eanes ISD has been ranked the tenth-best public school district in the nation in a new list from Niche. Niche, which shares comprehensive profiles and reviews on schools, colleges and neighborhoods, recently released its 2023 best of school district lists, ranking nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.
TEXAS STATE

