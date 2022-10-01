Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Jaywalking is no longer a crime in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Starting in January, it will no longer be illegal to jaywalk in California, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill decriminalizing it. The new law, the Freedom to Walk Act, says you can cross the street anywhere outside an intersection, but only if it's safe to do so.
Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir on trial again, accused of killing 22 elderly Texas women
DALLAS - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir is back on trial Monday for one of the 22 murders he's charged with. Chemirmir was convicted of capital murder in April for one of those killings, but a second capital murder conviction might provide needed assurance to families. The first trial for...
Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom denied
LOS ANGELES - Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, officials confirmed Sunday. The data was released Saturday -- two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers -- in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Lawsuit claims Fort Hood soldier died by suicide in 2020 after months of bullying
FORT HOOD, Texas - The family of a Fort Hood soldier who died by suicide in 2020 is now suing the U.S. Army. The legal claim states that Sgt. Elder Fernandes died by suicide after months of bullying, which his family believes stemmed from Fernandes reporting to his superiors that he had been sexually assaulted.
North Texans who recently moved to Florida thankful they avoided worst of Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. - One North Texas family just moved to the west coast of Florida at the beginning of September. At first, forecasters were saying Hurricane Ian was headed straight for them in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, so they evacuated with their 5-month-old child. "This is right in the middle of...
Austin Disaster Relief Network collecting survivor care kits to send to Florida
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is collecting survivor care kits to send to people in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "We are inviting the Austin area residents to come and help our Florida neighbors by donating survivor care kits," Kat Cannon, marketing and communications director for ADRN, said. "We know that thousands of Orlando area residents and thousands more across Florida are really needing that help and support right now."
Eanes ISD ranks 10th best school district in the nation in new list
AUSTIN, Texas - Eanes ISD has been ranked the tenth-best public school district in the nation in a new list from Niche. Niche, which shares comprehensive profiles and reviews on schools, colleges and neighborhoods, recently released its 2023 best of school district lists, ranking nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.
