KFDM-TV
Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen
PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
Port Arthur News
VIDEO — Meet the Nederland educator chosen as Teacher of the Month
NEDERLAND — As the halls of Helena Park Elementary School filled with class change, prekindergarten teacher Krista Pastorella stood with her line of students going over safety lessons. “What do we do in the event we get fire on our clothes?” she asked the tiny students, all eager to...
Port Arthur News
CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Fall feelings draw us to nature, birds. Special event planned Oct. 8.
Pumpkin spice is more than a flavor. It’s a feeling. From church pumpkin patches to sunflower wreaths, we’re ready to get out our sweaters and take long walks in nature. All of this area’s spring migration is just a plus. World Bird Migration Day is Oct. 8,...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
Port Arthur News
See the schedule for the 53rd annual Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is for four full days from Oct. 13 through Oct. 16. The Groves Pecan Festival Board of Directors encourages every one of all ages to come and visit the festival. You can eat your way through the food area with ice...
MySanAntonio
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm. A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The...
Port Arthur News
Game between Port Neches-Groves, Texas City comes down to the wire
PORT NECHES – Senior Chance Prosperie caught two touchdown passes as Port Neches-Groves held off Texas City for a 35-28 win in District 9-5A Division II action Friday night at the Reservation. “I’m just proud of our resilience. We put ourselves in some positions we shouldn’t have been in...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
12newsnow.com
Student may face adult charge stemming from fight caught on video at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County DA is seeking to certify a West Brook High School student as an adult to face robbery charges stemming from a fight on the campus earlier this month. The district attorney's office has requested that a teen seen punching and kicking another student...
kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of September 26, 2022 thru September 30, 2022 By. The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
KPLC TV
House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building
A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
Port Arthur News
Former Lamar quarterback Andre Bevil leading Memorial passing attack
Andre Bevil is a new face on the Memorial sidelines this year, but he is far from a stranger to the Southeast Texas football scene. From the sideline, he can be seen calling plays and often talking with quarterback Davion Wilson. Coming from Beaumont United’s track program, Bevil has earned the title of quarterback coach and passing-game coordinator. His journey has taken him across the football hotbed of Southeast Texas and around the state.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
National organization recognizes local doctor with INSPIRE Award
The American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) has recognized Dr. Nicole Hancock, a local internal medicine physician at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Diagnostic Group, for her “inspiring” work in training internal medicine physicians, her dedication to patients and her commitment to medicine. According to the organization,...
Family is displaced after house fire in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in West Orange early Sunday morning. The West Orange Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Flint Street around 2 a.m., according to Fire Chief David Roberts. Roberts believes the...
No major injuries after LC-M school bus rear-ends car near high school campus Thursday morning
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — No major injuries were reported Thursday morning after a school bus struck the rear of a car near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange. The bus struck the rear of a car, driven by an LC-M student, on Texas Highway 87 near the campus according to a district spokesperson.
Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School
For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
Port Arthur News
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
