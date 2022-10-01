Andre Bevil is a new face on the Memorial sidelines this year, but he is far from a stranger to the Southeast Texas football scene. From the sideline, he can be seen calling plays and often talking with quarterback Davion Wilson. Coming from Beaumont United’s track program, Bevil has earned the title of quarterback coach and passing-game coordinator. His journey has taken him across the football hotbed of Southeast Texas and around the state.

BEAUMONT, TX