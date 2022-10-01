Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Horn 49, Wheatland 14
Burlington 66, Farson-Eden 16
Burns 14, Glenrock 6
Casper Natrona 34, Rock Springs 14
Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0
Cody 69, Green River 0
Cokeville 21, Mountain View 0
Douglas 24, Buffalo 17
Encampment 71, Kaycee 6
Jackson Hole 34, Evanston 33, 2OT
Laramie 14, Casper Kelly Walsh 7
Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Moorcroft 6
Lovell 26, Rich County, Utah 0
Midwest 67, Hanna-Elk Mountain 57
Pine Bluffs 56, Lusk 0
Rocky Mountain 34, Greybull 6
Saratoga 4, Wright 0
Sheridan 42, Cheyenne East 39
Southeast 69, Guernsey-Sunrise 6
Star Valley 48, Powell 14
Thermopolis 34, Pinedale 6
Thunder Basin 62, Campbell County 24
Tongue River 48, Torrington 13
Worland 21, Rawlins 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Riverton vs. Lander, ppd. to Oct 3rd.
