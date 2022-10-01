ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 49, Wheatland 14

Burlington 66, Farson-Eden 16

Burns 14, Glenrock 6

Casper Natrona 34, Rock Springs 14

Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0

Cody 69, Green River 0

Cokeville 21, Mountain View 0

Douglas 24, Buffalo 17

Encampment 71, Kaycee 6

Jackson Hole 34, Evanston 33, 2OT

Laramie 14, Casper Kelly Walsh 7

Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Moorcroft 6

Lovell 26, Rich County, Utah 0

Midwest 67, Hanna-Elk Mountain 57

Pine Bluffs 56, Lusk 0

Rocky Mountain 34, Greybull 6

Saratoga 4, Wright 0

Sheridan 42, Cheyenne East 39

Southeast 69, Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Star Valley 48, Powell 14

Thermopolis 34, Pinedale 6

Thunder Basin 62, Campbell County 24

Tongue River 48, Torrington 13

Worland 21, Rawlins 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Riverton vs. Lander, ppd. to Oct 3rd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

