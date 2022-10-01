ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

New Program Provides Period Products For Mid-Del Students

A new partnership here in Oklahoma is addressing period poverty in Mid Del Schools. Mid Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Midwest City to provide free period products to students throughout the district. They said this program is the first one in the state. Mid...
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage

NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday

The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oregon Farm Drops 1,000-Pound Pumpkin Into Pool

A popular fall tradition continued in Oregon this weekend. Bauman's Harvest Festival in Oregon kicked off their annual giant pumpkin weigh off event with a pumpkin drop where they drop a 1,000-pound pumpkin from a crane into a pool. Many pumpkins from this event have broken several national and world...
OREGON STATE
News On 6

Ian Makes Landfall Again, This Time In South Carolina

A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown on Friday...
CHARLESTON, SC
News On 6

Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative

The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC

A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Beautiful Week Ahead As Fall Keeps Coming

A cool morning with 40s and 50s out the door. This afternoon will be above average with highs in the mid 80s. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s, and the weekend looks beautiful with a nice fall-feel. Highs will be above normal for the next few days, but...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund

The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend

The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fishing Tournament Rocked By Weight-Stuffing Cheating Scandal

A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

Cowboys, Sooners Kickoff Times Announced For Week 7 Action

Well that was an eventful Week 5 of college football, wasn't it?. That can certainly be open to interpretation. Last Saturday's games certainly made an impact on Week 7's kickoff times for the Sooners and Cowboys. Oklahoma will host 5-0 (for now) Kansas Oct. 15 at Owen Field in Norman....
NORMAN, OK

