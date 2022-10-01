Read full article on original website
News On 6
OU Health Children's Hospital Team Headed To Florida To Help With Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
OU Health is sending a team from the Children's Hospital to Florida to help with the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The workers are headed to hospitals in the impacted areas to help evacuate babies who are in the NICU. The group left for Fort Myers on Saturday.
News On 6
New Program Provides Period Products For Mid-Del Students
A new partnership here in Oklahoma is addressing period poverty in Mid Del Schools. Mid Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Midwest City to provide free period products to students throughout the district. They said this program is the first one in the state. Mid...
News On 6
Oklahoma Legislature Approves Over $1 Billion In Infrastructure Improvements
During this week’s special session, the state legislature approved dozens of infrastructure projects and allocated over $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. “To be able to provide for water, broadband, healthcare, and many other important issues,” said Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. In an effort to...
News On 6
Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage
NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
News On 6
OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday
The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
News On 6
Oregon Farm Drops 1,000-Pound Pumpkin Into Pool
A popular fall tradition continued in Oregon this weekend. Bauman's Harvest Festival in Oregon kicked off their annual giant pumpkin weigh off event with a pumpkin drop where they drop a 1,000-pound pumpkin from a crane into a pool. Many pumpkins from this event have broken several national and world...
News On 6
Ian Makes Landfall Again, This Time In South Carolina
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown on Friday...
News On 6
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
News On 6
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
News On 6
WATCH: News 9's Storme Jones, Natalie Cruz Join Metro Law Enforcement To Help Raise Money For Special Olympics
News 9's Storme Jones and Natalie Cruz are joining metro law enforcement and Special Olympics Oklahoma Saturday for an event to help raise $20,000. The event, "Cops on a Coffee Shop," starts at 7 a.m. at the Black Rifle Coffee shop locations in Moore and Oklahoma City. The event was...
News On 6
Beautiful Week Ahead As Fall Keeps Coming
A cool morning with 40s and 50s out the door. This afternoon will be above average with highs in the mid 80s. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s, and the weekend looks beautiful with a nice fall-feel. Highs will be above normal for the next few days, but...
News On 6
Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund
The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
News On 6
23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend
The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
News On 6
Oklahoma County DA Refiles Charges Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 People
Charges in a near decade-old, quadruple-murder case were recently refiled. Daniel Green was charged with murdering his mother, sister, niece and nephew in their southeast Oklahoma City home in 2013. Those charges were dismissed in 2016 after Green was found incompetent to stand trial. This month, Oklahoma County District Attorney...
News On 6
Firefighters Rescue Driver Trapped In Wreckage After Oklahoma City Crash
New details on a crash near I-44 and SW 119th where authorities say a driver was pinned under his truck. Firefighters say the truck went off the road into a ravine. This happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Crews worked for about 40 minutes to rescue the victim. Firefighters say...
News On 6
Fishing Tournament Rocked By Weight-Stuffing Cheating Scandal
A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
News On 6
Cowboys, Sooners Kickoff Times Announced For Week 7 Action
Well that was an eventful Week 5 of college football, wasn't it?. That can certainly be open to interpretation. Last Saturday's games certainly made an impact on Week 7's kickoff times for the Sooners and Cowboys. Oklahoma will host 5-0 (for now) Kansas Oct. 15 at Owen Field in Norman....
News On 6
Family Of Missing Cleveland County Man Hopes For Answers As Hunting Season Begins
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as archery deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan last month in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where his truck was found. He was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI is on the...
News On 6
The Hot Seat: OKC Community Foundation, Non-Profit Services And More
News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by the President and CEO of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation Trisha Finnegan. The two discussed the foundation as well as non-profit services.
News On 6
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
