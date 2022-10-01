Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mayo Clinic getting new chief administrative officer in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Natalie Caine has been named the new chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester stie and oversee operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.
winonahealth.org
Winona Health options make care more affordable, accessible
In an ongoing quest to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone, Winona Health recently adjusted two of its care options: Main Street Clinic and Winona Health SmartExam. “One of the benefits of being an independent, community-focused healthcare organization is our ability to pilot new models of care, then...
medcitybeat.com
Norton vs. Noser: Rochester mayoral candidates at odds over direction of city, DMC
When Kim Norton ran for citywide office in 2018, she pledged to be a different kind of mayor — not a figurehead, but rather a leader who would be actively involved in shaping city policy. Voters responded by giving her a clear mandate, selecting her by a more than two-to-one margin.
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good
One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
WEAU-TV 13
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
10 of The Most Haunted Places In Minnesota
It is never the wrong time to look and see some of the most haunted and frightening places across the state of Minnesota. This list is full of some of the most haunted places in our state, and you may have already heard of some of them. If you plan...
willmarradio.com
Local officials disturbed by statewide "SWATTING" incident
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are reacting to last week's mass "swatting" incident across Minnesota. More than a dozen school districts, including Mankato, Rochester and Alexandria, were victimized by an anonymous caller who said there was a mass shooting incident taking place. Even though Willmar schools weren't targeted, Willmar Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm said when he heard about it it made him sick. Holm said with all the real incidents that have taken place across the country, people are on edge...
KIMT
Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
KIMT
Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester. Rochester police...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Check Out The Amazing Secret Message In Rochester Found On Google Maps
Have you ever gotten a text message from a friend or co-worker that went something like, "OMG, You've GOT to see what I found on Google!". Consider this to be one of those text messages because I just spotted something on Google in Rochester, Minnesota that is like a secret message.
Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
cvpost.org
Community needs in conflict: housing deficit for elderly and disabled residents clashes with Mayo Clinic’s need to expand medical services
The clash between Mayo Clinic’s expansion needs and Eau Claire’s insufficient supply of housing for the elderly and disabled has so far provided no indication of common ground to resolve the competing interests. A mid-September meeting between Mayo officials and representatives of groups concerned about the housing shortage...
winonahealth.org
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
Shelby, La Crosse fire crews quickly put out fire in mobile home
TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Shelby and La Crosse Fire crews quickly put out a fire inside a mobile home Friday afternoon. According to the Shelby Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke coming from a window when they got to the scene at La Crosse Mobile Home Park. They went inside the home and put out the fire within 12...
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
