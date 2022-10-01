ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

KIMT

Mayo Clinic getting new chief administrative officer in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Natalie Caine has been named the new chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester stie and oversee operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonahealth.org

Winona Health options make care more affordable, accessible

In an ongoing quest to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone, Winona Health recently adjusted two of its care options: Main Street Clinic and Winona Health SmartExam. “One of the benefits of being an independent, community-focused healthcare organization is our ability to pilot new models of care, then...
WINONA, MN
Winona, MN
Rochester, MN
North Dakota State
Winona, MN
Minnesota Education
Sasquatch 107.7

Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good

One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!

What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
RED WING, MN
WEAU-TV 13

AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
#Winona State University#Obstetrics Gynecology#Winona Health
willmarradio.com

Local officials disturbed by statewide "SWATTING" incident

(Willmar MN-) Local officials are reacting to last week's mass "swatting" incident across Minnesota. More than a dozen school districts, including Mankato, Rochester and Alexandria, were victimized by an anonymous caller who said there was a mass shooting incident taking place. Even though Willmar schools weren't targeted, Willmar Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm said when he heard about it it made him sick. Holm said with all the real incidents that have taken place across the country, people are on edge...
WILLMAR, MN
KIMT

Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester. Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam

Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
cvpost.org

Community needs in conflict: housing deficit for elderly and disabled residents clashes with Mayo Clinic’s need to expand medical services

The clash between Mayo Clinic’s expansion needs and Eau Claire’s insufficient supply of housing for the elderly and disabled has so far provided no indication of common ground to resolve the competing interests. A mid-September meeting between Mayo officials and representatives of groups concerned about the housing shortage...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonahealth.org

Traffic changes coming week of October 3

When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
WINONA, MN
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI

Community Policy