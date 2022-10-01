Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
KSLA
Brookshire’s on Line Ave. evacuated after fire starts inside store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a call at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The incident occurred at the Brookshire’s grocery store on Line and Pierremont Avenue. Officials say a worker reported the fire started on one of the aisles. The store was evacuated...
westcentralsbest.com
Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
KTBS
Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84-years-old
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died at 84-years-old. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church where he served...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire Emergency At Pierremont & Line Avenue Causing Traffic Issues
Caddo Parish dispatchers are reporting nearly 25 units on the scene of a "fire emergency" in the Line and Pierremont area in Shreveport. The calls came in around 4pm at Line, Pierremont, and Edgemont Street, which is the location of the Uptown Shopping Center. KTBS now reports that a fire...
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier gaming market not rolling over in defeat despite Oklahoma casino competition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In Louisiana, the state’s 24 casinos brought in $2.9 billion from 2020 to 2021. But here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, there’s been a noticeable decline. The local market is currently down about 13% compared to 2021. It’s an issue watched closely by the Louisiana...
KTBS
Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
Longview Police warns of latest phishing scam
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police department said Tuesday that there is a new phishing scam going around their community. Authorities said that concerned citizens have reported texts claiming that there has been unusual activity on their debit cards and asking them to call a particular phone number. The Federal Trade Commission says that you can protect […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Large woods fire south of Mansfield now under control
MANSFIELD, La. -- A large woods fire south of Mansfield finally has been contained, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said. Firstfighters had the area under control then flames jumped a fire line. Firefighters finally won the battle. Two roads were closed -- Sam Booker Road to Mustiful Road and Hudson...
theadvocate.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
OFFICIALS: East Texas man armed with machete injured family member, threatened authorities
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a family member and resisting arrest. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, around 9:10 p.m., deputies were called to 236 Private Road 1329, near the Crossroads Community, regarding a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete.
KSLA
Shreveport/Bossier’s seen at least 7 shootings on I-20, I-220 in past 5 years
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There have been at least seven shootings on Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 in Shreveport/Bossier City over the past 5 years. Some of that gunfire has proved to be fatal. Three of the seven shootings have occurred this year. And the shooting victims have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Shreveporters flock to 46th annual Red River Revel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of Shreveport’s most anticipated events is back at Festival Plaza - the Red River Revel!. Hundreds gathered downtown to listen to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and look at some artwork. Festival-goers always enjoy the fun-filled event but for some the festivities are more of an opportunity.
Harrison County officials arrest man after allegedly making threats with machete
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Harrison County on Saturday after he allegedly made threats with a machete toward a family member and deputies. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to 236 P.R. 1329 in Harrison County after a man was accused of assaulting a family member. Deputies said the caller […]
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 reopened after overturned 18-wheeler causes shut down in Harrison County
UPDATE: I-20 has been reopened after a section of it was closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler as of 1:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Travelers are asked to use an alternate route after an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 on Monday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. […]
KSLA
Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office and LSP Enforce “Operation Clear Tracks” (VIDEO)
Members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Troopers from Louisiana State Police-Troop G, and the Bossier City Police Department teamed up with KCS for Operation Clear Tracks in Bossier City on Sept. 20, 2022, during Rail Safety week across North America. Operation Clear Tracks ran eight miles on...
Shreveport Vehicle Accident Kills 77 Year Old Man
On September 20, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to LA 511(70th St) and E Kings Hwy on reports of a crash involving four vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2020 Toyota RAV4. The Shreveport Fire Department...
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
Comments / 5