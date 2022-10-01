ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish

ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police warns of latest phishing scam

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police department said Tuesday that there is a new phishing scam going around their community. Authorities said that concerned citizens have reported texts claiming that there has been unusual activity on their debit cards and asking them to call a particular phone number. The Federal Trade Commission says that you can protect […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Large woods fire south of Mansfield now under control

MANSFIELD, La. -- A large woods fire south of Mansfield finally has been contained, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said. Firstfighters had the area under control then flames jumped a fire line. Firefighters finally won the battle. Two roads were closed -- Sam Booker Road to Mustiful Road and Hudson...
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

Shreveporters flock to 46th annual Red River Revel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of Shreveport’s most anticipated events is back at Festival Plaza - the Red River Revel!. Hundreds gathered downtown to listen to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and look at some artwork. Festival-goers always enjoy the fun-filled event but for some the festivities are more of an opportunity.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 reopened after overturned 18-wheeler causes shut down in Harrison County

UPDATE: I-20 has been reopened after a section of it was closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler as of 1:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Travelers are asked to use an alternate route after an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 on Monday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Vehicle Accident Kills 77 Year Old Man

On September 20, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to LA 511(70th St) and E Kings Hwy on reports of a crash involving four vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2020 Toyota RAV4. The Shreveport Fire Department...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood

You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
SHREVEPORT, LA

