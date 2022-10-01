ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

I’m a professor – real reason people use the ‘pass-around’ trick to steal from Walmart & Wegman’s self-checkout revealed

By Danielle Cinone, Jacob Willeford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuxDq_0iHZqflk00

A PROFESSOR of criminality has revealed a reason why the "pass-around" stealing trick is used at self-checkout in stores like Walmart and Wegman's.

Thefts have become so prevalent that the "pass around" and the "banana trick" have become new terms to describe different self-checkout stealing methods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgjIk_0iHZqflk00
Thefts have become so prevalent that the 'pass around' and 'banana trick' have become new terms to describe different self-checkout stealing methods Credit: Getty

One way people steal when shopping is described as the "pass around" - which is basically leaving an item in your cart or basket without scanning it at the self-checkout at all.

The "banana trick" happens when a shopper rings up a grocery item that is priced considerably higher as if it were a cheaper product.

An example could be "ringing up a $13.99 T-bone steak as if it was produce priced at 49 cents per pound," according to Courier Journal.

Shadd Maruna, a criminality professor at Queens University in Belfast, believes the methods developed because it's easier for humans to steal from computers than having to deal with the shame of doing it to another human.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODpkB_0iHZqflk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW3iQ_0iHZqflk00

"Most of us feel ashamed at getting caught by a fellow human trying to steal something," Maruna said.

"Removing the human eyes and replacing them with technology makes the process seem less shameful."

This certainly could be the root reasoning behind theft at self-checkout stations, but some other experts aren't so sure.

STEALING EXPLAINED

Assistant professor of sociology at New Jersey’s Drew University, Christopher Andrews, also believes that shoppers find a certain justification in stealing due to self-checkout machines removing jobs behind the register.

He noted this in his book, "The Overworked Consumer: Self-Checkouts, Supermarkets, and the Do-It-Yourself Economy."

Per a 2018 story from The Atlantic, some shoppers also feel that because they have to do all of the work themselves at the self-checkout, they've even "earned" the right to steal.

It's no secret that self-checkouts have been controversial amongst shoppers since they were brought into stores, and many shops have even installed theft-prevention tactics.

Nevertheless, for those who do end up stealing from self-checkouts - no matter the reason - the judicial system is having a tough time deciding what to charge perpetrators with if they're caught.

UNLAWFUL USE

In 2018, a woman named Chastity Shirley was shopping at a Walmart in Kentucky when she decided to use a self-checkout stealing method called the "switcheroo" to save $80.80 on an item.

She was then caught by Walmart staff before leaving the store and faced charges of misdemeanor theft, which is normal for theft of items totaling less than $500.

However, one prosecutor in the local county made the argument that she should be charged with "unlawful access to a computer."

According to him, she was tapping into the self-checkout computer system by switching the bar codes on certain items.

If she were charged with that crime, the sentence could be five to 10 years in prison.

She was initially convicted of the latter, although it was quickly reversed by the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

They explained that it would be "inherently unfair to convict somebody of a class C felony for theft of goods worth $80."

Shirley's case prompted a larger conversation about self-checkout theft in general.

What exactly is it? Is it shoplifting - or illegal manipulation of a computer?

Attorney General Daniel Cameron is trying to restore the felony conviction to stop self-checkout theft in its tracks, but Assistant Public Advocate Steven Buck, who's Shirley's attorney, disagrees.

"I do not understand why the attorney general is using its discretionary powers for this purpose,” he said in an email to Courier Journal.

THEFT CONTINUES

The decision in the case could mean changes to self-checkout operations across the United States.

Stealing at stores like Walmart still happens all too often, and people are even very public about doing it.

Many still find self-checkouts complicated, and a lawyer has given shoppers a few methods to avoid accidentally stealing or getting in trouble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enLA0_0iHZqflk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcbEt_0iHZqflk00

The U.S. Sun previously reported a way that self-checkouts could be saving you money despite the stealing issues.

Either way, whether it's shame, justification based on lack of jobs, or anything else, people still steal all too often from self-checkouts.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Checkout#Economy#Walmart Wegman#Courier Journal#Queens University
The Independent

Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black

A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
LIVONIA, MI
The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
102.5 The Bone

Police: Walmart employee in Indiana accused of stealing thousands of dollars from store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Walmart store in Evansville where she worked, authorities said. Kyesha Cheyenne Renee Moredock, 35, of Evansville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of theft of property valued at least $750 and less than $50,000, according to Vandenburgh County online booking and court records.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
785K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy