Jump on the chance to explore a unique display at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi. The 50th Anniversary exhibition, on view Oct. 14 through Jan. 1, 2023, "Warhol, Johns and Stella: Revisited" hearkens back to the 1972 opening of the Museum. Admission to the Museum is free for the rest of 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO