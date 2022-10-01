ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
inforney.com

Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border

(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy