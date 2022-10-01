Texas A&M volleyball hit the road this week for a pair of matches against the University of Georgia beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1. Historically, A&M won in five sets against Georgia at home in Reed Arena in the 2021 season and has 20 total wins against the Bulldogs. Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn anticipated a tough matchup for this weekend and prepared her team to pursue hard first contact plays to get Georgia out of system offensively. Both teams were inconsistent throughout the match, and it came down to a true test of skill from the Fightin’ Farmers. A&M ultimately fell to Georgia in five sets after much struggle and back-and-forth play.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO