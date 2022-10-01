Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
A&M Equestrian defeats Fresno State, UC Davis on the Road
The No. 3 Aggies notched two California road wins defeating No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5 on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively. The victories came after a narrow season-opener loss to TCU. A&M had a rocky start at the beginning of the Sept....
Texas A&M Aggies Drop Out of AP Top 25 After Loss to Mississippi State
Texas A&M has fallen out of the AP Poll this weekend after their 42-24 loss to Mississippi State.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies sweep Longhorns in Week 2 of play
The first game of the weekend served as the home opener for the Aggies who played in front of a sold-out crowd. Texas A&M and the University of Texas put on an aggressive showing for the crowd, highlighted by a broken glass screen. The first period started off slow for...
Battalion Texas AM
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Rice
The Texas A&M Soccer team defeated Rice 1-0 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Aggies will play against LSU on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie Volleyball falls to Georgia in 5-set match
Aggie volleyball capped off their weekend in a match against Georgia on Sunday. After a loss in five sets against the Bulldogs on Saturday, all eyes were on Sunday’s ensuing rematch. Sunday’s match did not disappoint, as the Aggies and Bulldogs once again went the distance to the fifth and final set.
Battalion Texas AM
Texas A&M softball opens up its fall slate with a 10-inning exhibition victory over McLennan
The Texas A&M softball team opened up its fall slate of exhibitions on Friday, Sept. 30 with a 13-5 win over McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond. The Aggies begin the fall season under newly hired head coach Trisha Ford. The exhibition was scheduled for 10 innings, to allow both teams to be able to play as much of their roster as possible.
Injury Update: Could Aggies QB Max Johnson Miss Alabama Matchup?
Max Johnson could miss Saturday's game against No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M edged by Georgia in five sets
Texas A&M volleyball hit the road this week for a pair of matches against the University of Georgia beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1. Historically, A&M won in five sets against Georgia at home in Reed Arena in the 2021 season and has 20 total wins against the Bulldogs. Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn anticipated a tough matchup for this weekend and prepared her team to pursue hard first contact plays to get Georgia out of system offensively. Both teams were inconsistent throughout the match, and it came down to a true test of skill from the Fightin’ Farmers. A&M ultimately fell to Georgia in five sets after much struggle and back-and-forth play.
Texas A&M football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Texas A&M this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Texas A&M football schedule for the Aggies' 2022 season. 2022 Texas A&M football scheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
Jimbo Fisher Needs to Fire Himself
It's time for the Aggies coach to find a true offensive coordinator to modernize the attack.
KBTX.com
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL NAMES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES AND COURT
Navasota High School has announced their homecoming queen candidates and court. The 2022 Homecoming Queen Candidates are Tayla Palmer, Connie Leal, Leah Garcia, and Justice Hearld. Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court are Daniela Mata Borrego, Daana Mena, Janessa Bay, Monica Cienfuegos, Tailyn Minor, and Nijah Williams. The Homecoming Escorts...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Battalion Texas AM
Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally
With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station entrepreneurs host pop-up shop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to add some essentials to your fall wardrobe or home, there’s an event just for you. Some B/CS entrepreneurs are hosting a pop-up shop Saturday with everything from clothes, jewelry, body creams and kid items. The event will be a...
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
Boonville Days 2022 coming this Saturday to Bryan
Boonville Days 2022 coming this Saturday to Bryan. The 17th annual heritage festival hosted by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History kicks off with marathon.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
kwhi.com
LOCAL MUSICIANS TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT SATURDAY AT CANNERY KITCHEN
Two renowned recording artists with local ties will host a free concert tomorrow (Saturday) night in Brenham. Gospel and inspirational musicians Christina Williams-Woodard and Tamesha Pruett-Ray will perform starting at 6 p.m. at the Cannery Kitchen. The two grew up in Brenham and began their music interest through Brenham ISD.
