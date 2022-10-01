ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Battalion Texas AM

A&M Equestrian defeats Fresno State, UC Davis on the Road

The No. 3 Aggies notched two California road wins defeating No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5 on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively. The victories came after a narrow season-opener loss to TCU. A&M had a rocky start at the beginning of the Sept....
FRESNO, CA
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies sweep Longhorns in Week 2 of play

The first game of the weekend served as the home opener for the Aggies who played in front of a sold-out crowd. Texas A&M and the University of Texas put on an aggressive showing for the crowd, highlighted by a broken glass screen. The first period started off slow for...
AUSTIN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

GALLERY: Soccer vs. Rice

The Texas A&M Soccer team defeated Rice 1-0 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Aggies will play against LSU on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Aggie Volleyball falls to Georgia in 5-set match

Aggie volleyball capped off their weekend in a match against Georgia on Sunday. After a loss in five sets against the Bulldogs on Saturday, all eyes were on Sunday’s ensuing rematch. Sunday’s match did not disappoint, as the Aggies and Bulldogs once again went the distance to the fifth and final set.
ATHENS, GA
Battalion Texas AM

Texas A&M softball opens up its fall slate with a 10-inning exhibition victory over McLennan

The Texas A&M softball team opened up its fall slate of exhibitions on Friday, Sept. 30 with a 13-5 win over McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond. The Aggies begin the fall season under newly hired head coach Trisha Ford. The exhibition was scheduled for 10 innings, to allow both teams to be able to play as much of their roster as possible.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

A&M edged by Georgia in five sets

Texas A&M volleyball hit the road this week for a pair of matches against the University of Georgia beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1. Historically, A&M won in five sets against Georgia at home in Reed Arena in the 2021 season and has 20 total wins against the Bulldogs. Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn anticipated a tough matchup for this weekend and prepared her team to pursue hard first contact plays to get Georgia out of system offensively. Both teams were inconsistent throughout the match, and it came down to a true test of skill from the Fightin’ Farmers. A&M ultimately fell to Georgia in five sets after much struggle and back-and-forth play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL NAMES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES AND COURT

Navasota High School has announced their homecoming queen candidates and court. The 2022 Homecoming Queen Candidates are Tayla Palmer, Connie Leal, Leah Garcia, and Justice Hearld. Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court are Daniela Mata Borrego, Daana Mena, Janessa Bay, Monica Cienfuegos, Tailyn Minor, and Nijah Williams. The Homecoming Escorts...
NAVASOTA, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally

With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Bryan, College Station entrepreneurs host pop-up shop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to add some essentials to your fall wardrobe or home, there’s an event just for you. Some B/CS entrepreneurs are hosting a pop-up shop Saturday with everything from clothes, jewelry, body creams and kid items. The event will be a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

LOCAL MUSICIANS TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT SATURDAY AT CANNERY KITCHEN

Two renowned recording artists with local ties will host a free concert tomorrow (Saturday) night in Brenham. Gospel and inspirational musicians Christina Williams-Woodard and Tamesha Pruett-Ray will perform starting at 6 p.m. at the Cannery Kitchen. The two grew up in Brenham and began their music interest through Brenham ISD.
BRENHAM, TX

