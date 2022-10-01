ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

PICTURED: Mom, two kids shot by husband in 'domestic disturbance,' along with two more women, identified by police as residents of small Texas town

By Andrea Cavallier, Hope Sloop For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A mother and two children who were among the five people gunned down in a small Texas town on Thursday have been identified by officials.

Monica Delgado, 38, the partner of the suspect, and her two children Miguel Avila, 15, and Natallie Avila, 14, as well as Lorena Aviles, 47, and Natalie Aviles, 20, were allegedly shot and killed in a residential neighborhood.

Nicolas Hernandez-Jaimes, 35, returned fire when police responded to the home in McGregor, Texas, and was taken into custody on Friday.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with more charges pending, state Public Safety Department Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a statement.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. in McGregor, a city located just outside of Waco in East Texas, where police were called to to a 'domestic disturbance.'

According to state Rep. Charles 'Doc' Anderson, the Aviles were neighbors of the murdered mother and children, and had went over to the home after hearing gunfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8CFH_0iHZm3nJ00
Monica Delgado, 38, Miguel Avila, 15, Natallie Avila, 14, Lorena Aviles, 47, and Natalie Aviles, 20, were allegedly shot and killed by Delgado's partner in McGregor, Texas Thursday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqMcm_0iHZm3nJ00
Nicolas Hernandez-Jaimes, 35, was taken into custody on Friday and is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with more charges pending
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTuy4_0iHZm3nJ00
Monica Delgado was the partner of Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, and one of five people shot to death by him on September 29. Monica Delgado's two childre, Miguel Avila, 15 right, and Natallie Avila, 14 left, were also killed. The deadly shooting began as a domestic disturbance call, according to police 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCFF4_0iHZm3nJ00

According to Superintendent James Lenamon, Delgado's children were students at McGregor High School.

Natalie Aviles was a 2020 graduate of McGregor High School, Lenamon said.

A family member of the Aviles, Ashley Sanchez, wrote on Facebook that she was 'absolutely heartbroken' by the tragic event, and still in 'shock and disbelief.'

'They did not deserve to have this happen to them and I'll never understand why. Two people that loved God, their family, and friends.

'Natalie was a beautiful young girl, full of life, following her dreams of becoming a doctor, always had a smile on her face. Lori was a beautiful and amazing woman that has achieved much in her life and was great at loving and taking care of those around her, especially at the hospital where she worked.

'I miss both of them so much already. Life won't be the same.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taLvs_0iHZm3nJ00
Lorena, 47, and Natalie, 20, were also allegedly shot and killed by Delgado's partner in McGregor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWiNX_0iHZm3nJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPuLQ_0iHZm3nJ00
Family member Ashley Sanchez wrote about the shooting on Facebook. 'Today our family lost two beautiful souls. My cousin, Natalie Aviles, and my Aunt Lori Aviles. I am still in shock and disbelief. They did not deserve to have this happen to them and I'll never understand why'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lN5xC_0iHZm3nJ00
Law enforcement officers gather at the front of a house were five bodies were removed in McGregor, Texas, Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3ybE_0iHZm3nJ00
Law enforcement officers use a tarp to block the view as one of five bodies are removed from a house in McGregor, Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JeBh_0iHZm3nJ00
Monica Delgado Aviles with husband Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez in a photo from his Facebook page. He returned fire when police responded to the home in McGregor, Texas, and was taken into custody on Friday. He is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with more charges pending

Jaimes-Hernandez was reportedly shot by police on Thursday and taken to the hospital. News of his charges was released on Friday.

'This is saddening information to actually have to put out, and stand up and give you today and thoughts and prayers and hopes for successful healing for the McGregor community,' Howard with DPS said during the Thursday afternoon press conference.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers are involved in the investigations at this time.

The reasoning behind the carnage is unknown.

The school district was briefly shut down following reports of the disturbance in the city. Schools were placed in 'secure setting' from just after 8 a.m. Thursday until noon.

Lenamon called the shooting a 'horrific tragedy' that 'occurred in a domestic incident.'

'McGregor is a quiet, beautiful town and something like this just doesn't happen,' said state Rep. Charles 'Doc' Anderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oM8K8_0iHZm3nJ00
Top law enforcement officials told local news that they were called to the scene of the 900 block of Monroe Street around 8 a.m. to respond to a 'domestic disturbance'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibsuY_0iHZm3nJ00
Evidence is collected near a home involved in the shooting that left 5 dead in McGregor, Texas

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Daily Mail

Shameless teenage looters are handcuffed and forced to sit on the ground after stealing from Fort Myers stores that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian

A group of teenagers were handcuffed and detained by police in Fort Myers after allegedly looting from stores in an area devastated by Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter by a local reporter captured five teenagers being lectured by police as they hung their heads. Three of the youths were handcuffed.
FORT MYERS, FL
Fox News

Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'

Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life

Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car. Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle. "According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

