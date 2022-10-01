ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
JACKSON, MS
Golf Digest

This backstory to Charley Hull and Mackenzie Hughes ending winless streaks on the same day borders on spooky

Ending winless droughts was the story of the weekend on the LPGA and PGA Tour. But just how similar the stories played out on the two tours is almost freaky. At The Ascendent LPGA in Texas, Charley Hull beat Xiyu Lin by a shot at Old American Golf Club. It was Hull’s second career title, but her first since the 2016 CME Tour Championship. And the 26-year-old from England shared her accomplishment with friends on the 18th green:
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

Patrick Cantlay leads the way as PGA Tour heads to Las Vegas

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The PGA Tour is heading west this week, and there's a familiar name atop...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Move over, Augusta National. Here's why greens at Sanderson Farms Championship are arguably the best on PGA Tour

JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
JACKSON, MS
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
THE COLONY, TX
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull

Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
GOLF
