ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Lions

SLU Returns Home to Face Lamar

HAMMOND, La- The Southeastern Louisiana University Women's Soccer Team come back to the Berry to face off against Lamar Sunday. The match between Southeastern (4-3-1, 2-1-1 SLC) and Lamar (8-0-1, 5-0 SLC) will be televised on ESPN+. Live stats can be accessed on the soccer schedule page on lionsports.net. The...
HAMMOND, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Injury to Sevyn Banks treated disrespectfully by officials

LSU football’s game against Auburn drew a ruckus crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 2022 Tiger Bowl. However, the crowd quickly fell silent as Tigers defensive back Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff. Banks’ head made contact with the Auburn return man’s side and the players on the field immediately called for trainers to come out onto the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU comes back, 21-17 win over Auburn

The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, which made the close 21-17 win more exciting for Tiger fans on both sides of the ball. Brian Kelly's club struggled to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and were trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, LA
Sports
Hammond, LA
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Eunice, LA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Eunice, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hammond, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Exhibitions#Lsu Eunice#Slu#The Lady Lion#Rbi#Holmes Community College#Hinds Community College
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warmer but still dry pattern takes shape this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a week of beautiful weather, we will have a warming trend take place starting Monday. An upper-level high pressure system, though fairly weak, will move closer to the area Monday into Tuesday. This will allow our temperatures to rise into the mid 80′s both days. Low temperatures will also not be as cool as the past week, but should still hang around the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?

Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
bizneworleans.com

Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Homeownership

NEW ORLEANS — For the fifth year in a row, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to homeownership, affordable housing development and housing rehabilitation across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

More than two years later, federal disaster relief for Lake Charles finally arriving

After more than two years of waiting, federal long-term recovery dollars for the Lake Charles area to help it rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is finally set to flow. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the last step necessary to allow the first tranche of the money to be disbursed had been achieved. The state's Office of Community Development, tasked with administering the federal grant money, said funds could begin to be distributed as early as Friday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland, Louisiana were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder for an alleged shooting that occurred earlier this month.
RACELAND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy