Lions
SLU Returns Home to Face Lamar
HAMMOND, La- The Southeastern Louisiana University Women's Soccer Team come back to the Berry to face off against Lamar Sunday. The match between Southeastern (4-3-1, 2-1-1 SLC) and Lamar (8-0-1, 5-0 SLC) will be televised on ESPN+. Live stats can be accessed on the soccer schedule page on lionsports.net. The...
LSU football: Injury to Sevyn Banks treated disrespectfully by officials
LSU football’s game against Auburn drew a ruckus crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 2022 Tiger Bowl. However, the crowd quickly fell silent as Tigers defensive back Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff. Banks’ head made contact with the Auburn return man’s side and the players on the field immediately called for trainers to come out onto the field.
LSU comes back, 21-17 win over Auburn
The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, which made the close 21-17 win more exciting for Tiger fans on both sides of the ball. Brian Kelly's club struggled to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and were trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.
Bryan Harsin speaks on loss to LSU, state of the program moving forward
Auburn led 17-0 at one point in its 21-17 loss to LSU. That tells a story by itself. The Tigers, who started off strong behind the right arm of Robby Ashford, faltered in the second half and watched its potential fourth win of the year fade away. Head coach Bryan...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
Expect Heavy Traffic Around Cajun Field and The Cajundome This Saturday
UL-Lafayette is celebrating homecoming this Saturday at Cajun Field and for those planning to attend the game, you may want to arrive early.
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warmer but still dry pattern takes shape this week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a week of beautiful weather, we will have a warming trend take place starting Monday. An upper-level high pressure system, though fairly weak, will move closer to the area Monday into Tuesday. This will allow our temperatures to rise into the mid 80′s both days. Low temperatures will also not be as cool as the past week, but should still hang around the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
Only Documented Miracle in the U.S. Is in St. Landry Parish
The Academy of the Sacred Heart holds a very special honor.
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Homeownership
NEW ORLEANS — For the fifth year in a row, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to homeownership, affordable housing development and housing rehabilitation across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.
More than two years later, federal disaster relief for Lake Charles finally arriving
After more than two years of waiting, federal long-term recovery dollars for the Lake Charles area to help it rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is finally set to flow. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the last step necessary to allow the first tranche of the money to be disbursed had been achieved. The state's Office of Community Development, tasked with administering the federal grant money, said funds could begin to be distributed as early as Friday.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland, Louisiana were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder for an alleged shooting that occurred earlier this month.
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
This SLCC training is so successful, most students didn't show up for graduation. They were at work.
Silence and confusion filled the auditorium Sept. 21 when no one walked up to the stage as names were called for South Louisiana Community College's commercial drivers license graduation. “Thank you lord,” one attendee said when someone finally went up. The CDL program, which lasts seven to eight weeks,...
Jeff Davis Parish students, 14 and 17, charged with battery of a school teacher
