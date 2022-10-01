ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestler turned politician Antonio Inoki, known as Japan's Dennis Rodman who fought Muhammad Ali in the 'bout of the century', dies aged 79

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Japanese wrestling legend-turned-politician Antonio Inoki has died aged 79.

Born in wartime Yokohama on February 20, 1943, Inoki founded New Japan Pro Wrestling in 1972 before entering politics in 1989, when he was elected to the Japanese House of Councillors.

In the world of wrestling, Inoki trained several wrestlers including Akira Maeda, Bad News Allen, the first Tiger Mask, Keiji Muto, Riki Choshu, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tatsumi Fujinami and Rocky Romero.

Known as Japan's Dennis Rodman, he even fought boxer Muhammad Ali in the 1976 'bout of the century' - a fight which experts say served as a predecessor to modern day mixed martial arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZ0Fy_0iHZTXyZ00
Japanese wrestling legend-turned-politician Antonio Inoki has died aged 79 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QArCe_0iHZTXyZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bi984_0iHZTXyZ00
Muhammad Ali shaking hands with Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki in 1998
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLnQH_0iHZTXyZ00
Known as Japan's Dennis Rodman, Inoki fought boxer Ali in the 1976 'bout of the century' - a fight which experts say served as a predecessor to modern day mixed martial arts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWJV1_0iHZTXyZ00
Rikidozan and Antonio Inoki in around 1960 in Japan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnBVJ_0iHZTXyZ00
Professional wrestler Antonio Inoki speaks at an event on October 31, 2020

During his time in office, Inoki represented Japan in meetings with the likes of Cuba's Fidel Castro and Iraq's Saddam Hussein.

Inoki was also an ambassador for professional wrestling, bringing major events to places like Russia and China.

In 1995, Inoki fought American Ric Flair in what was called the 'Collision in Korea,' a two-day event held in Pyongyang's huge May Day Stadium that drew a reported 380,000 spectators and guest attendees including Ali.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvJDg_0iHZTXyZ00
Ali dances as Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki tries a leg kick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwW1p_0iHZTXyZ00
Muhammad Ali fighting with Antonio Inoki in 1976

His retirement match, held on April 4, 1998 at the Tokyo Dome, drew more than 70,000 fans.

And in 2010, Inoki was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame.

Yahoo Japan reported that Inoki had passed away aged 79 following a string of health issues in recent years. No cause of death has been revealed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo Japan#Japanese#New Japan Pro Wrestling#Bad News Allen#American#Wwe Hall Of Fame
