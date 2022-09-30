Read full article on original website
Richmond council approves 135-unit affordable housing project
Richmond City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan for 135 units of affordable housing with supportive services at the site of the former West County Health Center at 100 38th St. The project, a partnership between Eden Housing and Community Housing Development Corp. of North Richmond, is comprised of...
calmatters.network
News Digest: Pleasanton school board forum canceled; DUSD forum back on | Pirates of Emerson at fairgrounds | Dublin Harvest Fair
Unfortunately the Pleasanton Weekly’s candidate forum for Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees, originally scheduled for this Tuesday (Oct. 4), has been canceled due to illness. While the Weekly and its partners are exploring other options, given there will be less than a month before the election, it...
Contra Costa health department receives $1.5M grant to battle community violence
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The U.S. Department of Justice sent a $1.5 million grant to Contra Costa Health Services to help develop public health strategies to reduce community violence, county officials announced Tuesday. The money will go to a program focusing on evidence-based application of social services in populations disproportionately affected by violent crime to improve outcomes, particularly in East and West County. "Contra Costa Health has been working to prevent community violence since 1983," said Karen Mitchoff, chairperson of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. "This grant will inform the strategic vision of the violence...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letter List Included Niece of VP Kamala Harris
Mayor London Breed’s controversial practice of having appointees sign secret, undated resignation letters went as far as to include a preemptive letter from a bestselling author who is related to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to newly obtained records. Meena Harris, an attorney, children’s author and niece of the...
NBC Bay Area
Danville Considers Plan to Make Parklets Permanent
Danville leaders on Tuesday were considering a plan to make parklets and other outdoor dining spaces permanent. The parklets became critical at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if an ordinance isn't passed soon, they could vanish in a matter of months. The ordinance under consideration by the town...
San Jose mayor’s race boils over at Vietnamese event
Shouting matches at a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates—Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez or San Jose Councilmember... The post San Jose mayor’s race boils over at Vietnamese event appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SFist
Richmond Mayor Tells Homeless to Camp In Front of Political Rivals’ Houses, Gives Out Their Addresses
Here's a political dirty trick we haven’t seen before, though now it’s drawing comparisons to Ron DeSantis’s Martha’s Vineyard stunt; the mayor of Richmond revealed the home addresses of city councilmembers, and told RV dwellers to set up camp in front of those officials’ houses.
Bicyclist attacked in race-fueled hit-and-run in downtown Palo Alto
Police investigate Sept. 29 assault as a possible hate crime. An assault on Sept. 29 in Palo Alto is being investigated by police as a hate crime after a man on a bicycle was allegedly spat on, called a racial epithet and struck with a pickup truck, Palo Alto police said in a press release on Monday.
60-Year-Old Susan Chavez Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the Pacifica Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Mateo County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Skyline, between Hickey Boulevard and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
eastcountytoday.net
Oktoberfest Returns to Downtown Brentwood
Brentwood, CA – The Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s 15th Annual Oktoberfest returns to Downtown Brentwood after a two year break. The Oktoberfest is one of the largest events in Downtown Brentwood with an estimated attendance of over 10,000 visitors from all over the Bay Area. The event takes place in City Park in Downtown Brentwood, and this year includes parts of Second Street and Oak Street. The event starts at 2pm and concludes at 7pm.
Firefighters putting out blaze on Santa Clara County mountain
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit is working on putting out a fire on Mt. Umunhum, in the Santa Cruz Mountains in Santa Clara County. The grass fire is approximately 2-3 acres, according to a tweet, and “extremely difficult access in steep terrain.” The fire is spreading slowly, the tweet […]
Special interests fuel funding war as San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records
THE AMOUNT OF funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books — with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested — and expensive — race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Walnut Creek (Walnut Creek, CA)
According to the Walnut Creek Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Walnut Creek on Saturday. The crash happened at N. California Blvd. and Civic Dr. Officers at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Box Truck vs. Bicycle Crash on Highway 1 Near Redwood City
Officials in San Mateo County reported a fatal box truck vs. bicycle crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The incident occurred at Cypress Avenue and Highway 1 near Redwood City in Moss Beach, CHP traffic officers reported. Information on the Fatal Box Truck Vs. Bicycle Crash in San Mateo County.
thedublinshield.com
Grand Opening of Dublin Don Biddle Community Park
If you’re looking for a new place to hang out with friends, stop by the new Don Biddle Community Park!. The park’s official grand opening was Saturday, September 24, from 10 am to 1 pm at 6100 Horizon Parkway. Attendees got to experience a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication, take community photos, participate in giveaways, view garden demonstrations taught by master gardeners, and have family fun!
Video: SF water main break creates sinkhole on Fulton
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter. The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break. As of 3 p.m., flooding at the site has […]
davisvanguard.org
Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Strips 47 Deputies of Guns and Arrest Powers after Failed Psychological Exams
Dublin, CA – On Sept. 23, 2022, Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern sent a letter to 47 Sheriff’s deputies notifying them that they are not allowed to perform “any function reserved for peace officers” including carrying a firearm and making arrests after a background audit (of January 2016 to the present) found their psychological examination evaluations to be “D. Not Suited”.
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: Original Joe’s in Walnut Creek?
Rumors are swirling that Original Joe’s has finalized plans to cross the Bay Bridge and come to the East Bay, at least according to Walnut Creek Magazine. Beloved for its warm hospitality, sleek interior with an open kitchen, and expertly updated take on old-school Italian American fare, the original Original opened in downtown San Francisco in 1937 (but moved to North Beach overlooking Washington Square park after a fire in 2007) and started serving steaks, burgers, pasta, and cocktails in the Westlake area of Daly City in 2016. For the third location, owners are reportedly eying the old Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar space in Broadway Plaza across from California Pizza Kitchen. Stay tuned for more details and a potential opening date.
calmatters.network
City in the spotlight for Paint Pleasanton 2022
Artists in this year’s Paint Pleasanton event got the full en plein air experience that the Bay Area has to offer, but the weather couldn’t put a damper on the outdoor competition last month. Painters put their passion into practice, rain or shine, on Sept. 17 and 18...
