Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
charlottemagazine.com
Catching Up With Gene Brown, Charlotte’s Famed Vinyl Dealer
It’s a warm Saturday evening in mid-May outside Event Masterz, a venue near the intersection of interstates 77 and 485 in southwest Charlotte. I join a growing line of about 100 people that extends around the front of a low-slung brick office building from which soft, rhythmic thumps emanate in an otherwise silent industrial park. We’re all here for the same reason, the same guy. He’s not a rapper. He’s not a producer. He’s not a DJ. “Gene Brown is my dealer.” Or so say the T-shirts for sale in the lobby.
country1037fm.com
Fall Festival Comes To Ballantyne This Weekend
If you’re in search of a way to spend a beautiful Fall afternoon close to home, this sounds like the ticket. An open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnics, food trucks, wine and beer heads to Ballantyne’s Backyard Saturday. Markets at 11 brings a chance to shop seasonal and specialty items as well as beauty, health and and home products. Local vendors will be on site for quick bites and drink. It all takes place on Ballantyne’s former golf course starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Make sure you bring a blanket to lounge on the grounds to listen to live music. Chairs, games and dogs are welcome! Free parking is available nearby at 11611 North Community House Rd. in Charlotte.
kiss951.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
southparkmagazine.com
Cusine: BayHaven Food & Wine Festival
The festival returns for its second year with an expanded lineup of talent. Nearly 100 Black chefs and mixologists will be on hand for this year’s BayHaven Food & Wine Festival, which will take place at multiple venues across Charlotte. The lineup includes Ricky Moore, 2022 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: Southeast; Top Chef alums Nick Wallace and Ashleigh Shanti; and Charleston chef BJ Dennis. Plenty of local talent will be there as well, including Jimmy Pearls’ Oscar Johnson and Daryl Cooper; vegan chef Adjoa Courtney of Cooking With Joya; and Jamie Barnes of What The Fries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes. WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to...
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
WBTV
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to host Habitat for Humanity work project in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be trading in their guitars and microphones for hard hats and shovels during a return to Charlotte next year. The pair will be the honorary hosts for Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project when the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown. Updated: 5 hours ago. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian impacts Charlotteans and visitors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotteans are cleaning up in the aftermath of Ian. Ian made its second landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. This brought heavy rain, gusty winds, power outages and some structural damage to Charlotte. Saturday morning, debris was visible in the Myers Park neighborhood...
iheart.com
Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale
(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
power98fm.com
Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed
McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘This is not Charlotte’: Neighbors weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors weighed in Monday on proposed plans for new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas. Earlier this year, the...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Review of Charlotte’s New Restaurant: Dave’s Hot Chicken
New restaurant alert; Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally opening in Charlotte!. Almost a year ago to the day, I shared with you that Charlotte would be getting a new Nashville hot chicken restaurant, Dave’s Hot Chicken. Since then, I have patiently waited and watched as the restaurant has been going up in my neighborhood in Charlotte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
kiss951.com
Here’s What Will Become Of Charlotte’s EpiCenter
What will become of Charlotte’s EpiCenter? It’s a question that has been on a lot of our mind the past few years. The question was even more prominent a few months ago with The EpiCenter went up for auction. We now have answers. According to WBTV, CBRE Group,...
Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week
CONCORD, N.C. — The newest vendors at the Gibson Mill Market in Concord will officially open this week. Cara’s Cookie Company, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee and The Market Bar will join previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games.
WBTV
One killed, one injured in north Charlotte convenience store shooting
Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation. WBTV has reached out to CMPD to learn more about this investigation, but they haven’t immediately responded. One dead, one hurt after shooting at north Charlotte convenience store. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV asked police on scene what...
Comments / 5