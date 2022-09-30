Read full article on original website
‘This is not Charlotte’: Neighbors weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors weighed in Monday on proposed plans for new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas. Earlier this year, the...
country1037fm.com
Fall Festival Comes To Ballantyne This Weekend
If you’re in search of a way to spend a beautiful Fall afternoon close to home, this sounds like the ticket. An open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnics, food trucks, wine and beer heads to Ballantyne’s Backyard Saturday. Markets at 11 brings a chance to shop seasonal and specialty items as well as beauty, health and and home products. Local vendors will be on site for quick bites and drink. It all takes place on Ballantyne’s former golf course starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Make sure you bring a blanket to lounge on the grounds to listen to live music. Chairs, games and dogs are welcome! Free parking is available nearby at 11611 North Community House Rd. in Charlotte.
WBTV
Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes. WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to...
WBTV
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown. Updated: 5 hours ago. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are...
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
southparkmagazine.com
Cusine: BayHaven Food & Wine Festival
The festival returns for its second year with an expanded lineup of talent. Nearly 100 Black chefs and mixologists will be on hand for this year’s BayHaven Food & Wine Festival, which will take place at multiple venues across Charlotte. The lineup includes Ricky Moore, 2022 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: Southeast; Top Chef alums Nick Wallace and Ashleigh Shanti; and Charleston chef BJ Dennis. Plenty of local talent will be there as well, including Jimmy Pearls’ Oscar Johnson and Daryl Cooper; vegan chef Adjoa Courtney of Cooking With Joya; and Jamie Barnes of What The Fries.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
What’s next for Birkdale Village as new community amenities open
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Airlie Baby has claimed the fourth tiny retail kiosk at Birkdale Village. The boutique will offer infant and toddler clothing with bamboo and organic cotton options as well as toys and books. Gifts for new moms will be available. Mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens...
WBTV
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
kiss951.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian impacts Charlotteans and visitors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotteans are cleaning up in the aftermath of Ian. Ian made its second landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. This brought heavy rain, gusty winds, power outages and some structural damage to Charlotte. Saturday morning, debris was visible in the Myers Park neighborhood...
Premium courses make Charlotte one of America's best cities for golf, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret that Charlotte is a great city for golfers, and now the Queen City has been named among the best U.S. cities for the sport. Lawn Starter named Charlotte No. 30 in its annual rankings of the best cities for golf in the U.S. Lawn Starter ranked cities based on five categories: public course access, premium course access, training access, course quality and climate.
WBTV
Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'
The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
WBTV
Controversy surrounds downtown Huntersville development project
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Huntersville development project meant to revitalize the downtown area is causing controversy. Rezoning documents from 2021 displayed at Monday’s town commissioner pre-meeting show a plan to allocate 12,000 square feet for commercial use. That would be for restaurants, bars, and retail, in addition to...
country1037fm.com
Three Carolina Cities Make ‘Best Places For Families To Live’ List
We have some great places to raise a family in the Carolinas. According to WSOC TV, Statesville ranked high on a list of those family-friendly towns. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Fortune Magazine analyzed cities with between 25,000 and 750,000 residents. They used more than 215,000 data points and five categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability. Here is the list. 3 cities in the Carolinas made the list.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Builder's granddaughter pushes to save family home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joy Bigger Sanderson says she’s fighting to keep the home built by her great grandfather — from getting torn down. James Bigger built the “blue house” located at 233 Catamount Drive in Clover, S.C. in 1846. Rinehart Realty listed it for sale...
iheart.com
Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale
(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
Charlotte firefighter buying groceries renders aid to shooting victim at shopping center
CHARLOTTE — A firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department rushed to aid a shooting victim Tuesday morning at a southwest shopping center. Firefighter Michael Cunningham was at a grocery store to buy lunch for his crew when he saw someone get shot outside the store at Berewick Town Center Drive and Steele Creek Road.
