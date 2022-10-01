“Give me a F***KING Call Back” Chris Jericho reveals his last conversation with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE

"The Dragon" is set to return to the ring on November 27th, and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is bringing some back up to the Dorton Arena. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will team with AAA, ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" in Raleigh, North Carolina. The trio will be taking on the next generation of Horsemen, as Brock Anderson, "Black Machismo" (aka Jay Lethal) and a mystery partner will unite as "Arn Anderson's 4 Horsemen," and will be accompanied by "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson. FTR had previously worked with Big Time Wrestling, in a match where they were managed by Bret "Hitman" Hart. The Rock n' Roll Express will also face The Briscoes at the event.

