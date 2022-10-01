NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Materialize today announced early availability of its distributed streaming database, which enables immediate, widespread adoption of real-time data for applications, business functions, and other data products. In an industry first for streaming data, Materialize delivers in a single platform the separation of storage and compute, strict-serializability, active replication, horizontal scalability and workload isolation — all through a simple SQL interface available as a fully-managed cloud service. Materialize is now the fastest way to build products with streaming data, drastically reducing the time, expertise, cost and maintenance traditionally associated with implementation of real-time features. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005377/en/ Materialize’s PostgreSQL-compatible interface lets users leverage the tools they already use, with unsurpassed simplicity enabled by full ANSI SQL support. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 6 HOURS AGO