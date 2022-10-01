Passing yards can be a value-free statistic in football. Teams get behind by 21 points and spend the whole second half throwing the ball on nearly every play against a soft prevent defense which allows short completions and enables quarterbacks to pad their stats. Passing yards often mean little. Throwing for 350 yards isn’t a guarantee of success. Look at Pittsburgh. Kedon Slovis threw for over 300 yards last Saturday against Georgia Tech, but his team was trailing nearly the whole game. Those yards didn’t contain significance.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO