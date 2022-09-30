Read full article on original website
Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. The visit came after the Category 1 hurricane in late September damaged the power grid, leaving millions in Puerto Rico without power. […] The post Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162
More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case
The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections. The oral arguments came just months after the court’s 6-3 conservative majority limited executive authority to address climate change in a case involving […] The post U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
White House official says details on AI chip export rule coming soon
Sept 30 (Reuters) – The Biden administration might shed extra mild on a attainable new rule for exporting high-performance synthetic intelligence chips to China “comparatively quickly,” a White House official mentioned Friday. Tarun Chhabra, an official with the National Security Council who focuses on expertise points, mentioned...
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 “climate smart” agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
Elon Musk in row with Zelensky over Russia 'peace plan'
US billionaire Elon Musk was embroiled in a social media spat with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday over his ideas on ending Russia's invasion. Musk later said Moscow could announce a full mobilisation, leading to a "full war" where "death on both sides will be devastating" given Russia's far larger population.
Holidays on a budget: Should ‘buy now, pay later’ loans be part of your strategy?
With Christmas less than three months away, anxious and money-strapped consumers now have a bevy of “buy now, pay later” options available to help stretch their holiday budgets, begging the question: Is the strategy financially sound?. Savvy consumers have no doubt noticed the onslaught of new payment methods...
Google shuts down translation feature in China
Google has shut down its translation services in China, citing low usage in the mainland country. Google confirmed the move in a statement to The Hill on Monday after CNBC reported that the website dedicated to the translation service now redirects users to the Hong Kong version of the service.
Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will soon deliver to Ukraine four more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, will be part of a new $624 million package of aid expected to be announced on Tuesday, according to U.S. officials. The decision marks the first time the U.S. has sent more HIMARS to Ukraine since late July, and it will bring the total number delivered so far to 20. The systems have become a key tool in Ukraine’s ability to strike bridges that Russia has used to supply its troops, enabling Ukrainian forces to make inroads in Russia-controlled regions. The U.S. in recent weeks also provided funding through a separate program — the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — so another 18 HIMARS can be purchased through longer-term contracts. USAI funds are being used as part of the effort by the U.S. and Western allies to ensure Ukraine’s forces are trained and equipped to defend their country in the years to come. But those contracts will take several years to fulfill.
California ends its war on jaywalkers
Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, the "Freedom To Walk Act," which allows pedestrians to cross the street outside of an intersection without being ticketed, as long as it's safe to do so. Until now, jaywalkers in California could receive a fine of up to $198, which can end up in court fees.
How the Connected Devices Ecosystem is transforming marketing strategies- Technology News, Firstpost
In this digital period, as units develop into extra interconnected, the chances to be used of IoT or Internet of Things in advertising have grown manifold. Tech builders are nonetheless engaged on creating new methods of embedding IoT in daily-use objects. I consider that it is a good alternative that...
Hiring Data Recycling Security Engineers Smart?
Why is the blockchain transaction framework turning into the way forward for cybersecurity?. Because Blockchain is essentially the most safe framework on this planet! Being safe is every part!. Once we’ve achieved away with paper foreign money and moved 100% to digital, blockchain will shield our transactions with its international...
Pegasus spyware attacks in Mexico continued under Lopez Obrador -report | The Mighty 790 KFGO
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Phones of not less than three human rights investigators in Mexico have been contaminated with Pegasus through the time period of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador regardless of his goverment’s assertions that it might cease utilizing the controversial spyware and adware, a report on Sunday discovered.
When governments use AI to predict what the people want
Governments can and do use synthetic intelligence to direct their residents and their coverage. But are we ready for a way far it may go?. Governments have entry to massive quantities of knowledge which they’ll — and infrequently do — use to analyse and predict their residents’ behaviours utilizing synthetic intelligence (AI) methods.
Debian to change social contract, include non-free packages on install media
The Debian GNU/Linux mission has voted to vary its social contract as a way to remedy the problem of offering proprietary firmware on its set up media. Additionally, the mission voted to have only a single set up picture. The new social contract may have one further sentence: “The Debian...
Recent data breach gets Samsung hit with a class action lawsuit
Samsung skilled an information breach again in late July and found the intrusion in early August. The firm didn’t inform the three,000 shoppers who have been impacted concerning the breach till September. A proposed class motion accuses Samsung of not warning clients of the breach in an inexpensive period...
New rocket company fails to achieve launch on 2nd attempt
Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket was unable to raise off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. A 12 months after its first rocket launch failed, a brand new aerospace firm was unsuccessful early Friday in its second try to position a number of satellites into orbit. Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket...
Facebook’s Age of Austerity Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time
You can’t management when a recession hits. But though tech platforms like Alphabet Inc. and Snap Inc. are slimming down to deal with the worldwide financial rout, Meta Platforms Inc.’s personal restructuring couldn’t come at a worse time for the agency. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg instructed employees...
100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what’s next
We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
