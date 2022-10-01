ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Lp#Austerity#Alphabet Inc#Snap Inc#Meta Platforms Inc#Apple Inc#Tiktok
Robb Report

Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year

It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Apple Executive Tony Blevins Is Stepping Down Following a Pretty Crude TikTok

Apple is always looking over its shoulder at competitors like TikTok, but this may be the first time that one of its executives has had to step down because of a video on that platform. News recently broke that Tony Blevins, who is in charge of procurement at the world's wealthiest company, would be stepping down following the release of a TikTok in which he said some pretty crude things.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Tim Cook is latest CEO to question the ‘metaverse’

While Meta funnels billions into CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pitch for the metaverse, Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks most people couldn’t even define the metaverse, let alone spend long periods of time living their lives inside of it. “I always think it’s important that people understand what something is,”...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth...
MARKETS
Deadline

Showbiz Shares Surge In First Trading Day Of Fourth Quarter

Battered media stocks and major indexes bounced higher Monday, reversing course after opening in the red on the first trading day of the fourth quarter. A correction, however brief, was due. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 surrendered significant ground for the first three quarters of 2022 – their first such losing streak since the financial crisis in 2008. The Dow hasn’t done as badly over that timeframe since 2015. September was especially brutal, with the DJIA, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq down, respectively, 8%, 9.3% and 10%. Tech stocks took a real beating. All three gained sharply today as the Dow...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy