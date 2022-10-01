Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
Meta is reportedly putting some workers onto a '30-day list' that gives them a month to find a new role at the company — or leave
A Meta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the practice is a way for Meta to keep talent it might otherwise have lost.
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
The 15 richest people in California, and how much they are worth
More of America’s wealthiest people call California home than any other state, the latest Forbes 400 list shows. A total of 80 Californians made the list, almost 20 more than the state with the second-most: New York, which 65 of the country’s richest people call home. Unsurprisingly, the...
Who’s New To (and Who’s Gone From) Forbes’ Billionaires List?
Forbes released its 2022 Billionaires List on April 5, with quite a lot of shake-ups appearing on the roster. In total, 329 of last year's billionaires fell off the list, while 236 new names joined...
Gizmodo
It’s Billionaire Baby Season: Mark Zuckerberg Is Welcoming His Third Child
It seems like all the billionaires are having babies right now. First, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suddenly announces secret twins. Now it’s Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s turn to bask in the baby glow. Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that he and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their third...
Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year
It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
Mark Zuckerberg's old camp counselor just sold the Meta CEO's Little League baseball card for $105,000
Mark Zuckerberg's Little League baseball card sold for $105,000 on Wednesday evening. Zuckerberg's ex-camp counselor, Allie Tarantino, sold the card at a Comic Connect auction. In August, Zuckerberg posted a photo of the baseball card on Instagram saying it would be an NFT. Mark Zuckerberg's Little League baseball card sold...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
This is the wealthiest person in Georgia, according to Forbes
Nearly every state was represented on the list. Can you guess who the wealthiest person in your state is?
Apple Executive Tony Blevins Is Stepping Down Following a Pretty Crude TikTok
Apple is always looking over its shoulder at competitors like TikTok, but this may be the first time that one of its executives has had to step down because of a video on that platform. News recently broke that Tony Blevins, who is in charge of procurement at the world's wealthiest company, would be stepping down following the release of a TikTok in which he said some pretty crude things.
Elon Musk Spent A Night Texting Oracle Co-Founder Before Walking Away From Twitter Deal: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk texted well into the night with Oracle Corporation ORCL co-founder Larry Ellison before putting on hold a $44 billion agreement to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: A court filing made by Twitter said that Musk exchanged multiple text messages with Ellison beginning May...
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the 23 Other Richest People in the US
The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...
The Verge
Tim Cook is latest CEO to question the ‘metaverse’
While Meta funnels billions into CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pitch for the metaverse, Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks most people couldn’t even define the metaverse, let alone spend long periods of time living their lives inside of it. “I always think it’s important that people understand what something is,”...
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth...
Showbiz Shares Surge In First Trading Day Of Fourth Quarter
Battered media stocks and major indexes bounced higher Monday, reversing course after opening in the red on the first trading day of the fourth quarter. A correction, however brief, was due. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 surrendered significant ground for the first three quarters of 2022 – their first such losing streak since the financial crisis in 2008. The Dow hasn’t done as badly over that timeframe since 2015. September was especially brutal, with the DJIA, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq down, respectively, 8%, 9.3% and 10%. Tech stocks took a real beating. All three gained sharply today as the Dow...
