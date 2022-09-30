The Newton Tree Conservancy a private nonprofit organization promoting the health of Newton’s urban forest. Is now accepting applications from groups of Newton residents to have trees planted at their properties, between the sidewalk and street, next Spring. Each neighborhood group must have at least 5 properties and at least 8 places for new trees, all within 1-3 blocks of each other, and someone from each property must be available on planting day (April 29, 2023) to help out and resolve any questions. Property owners must then care for the new trees for the first two years after planting. There is no other cost, as the program relies on donations and grants from Newton Community Pride’s Stella and Leo Levi Tree Endowment Fund. Group applications are due November 15, 2023 for the Spring planting, which will plant up to 150 trees. Another planting of 150 trees will be scheduled for Fall 2023.

