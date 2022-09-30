Read full article on original website
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
ournewton.org
Newton Tree Conservancy Accepting Group Applications for 2023 Spring Community Tree Plantings
The Newton Tree Conservancy a private nonprofit organization promoting the health of Newton’s urban forest. Is now accepting applications from groups of Newton residents to have trees planted at their properties, between the sidewalk and street, next Spring. Each neighborhood group must have at least 5 properties and at least 8 places for new trees, all within 1-3 blocks of each other, and someone from each property must be available on planting day (April 29, 2023) to help out and resolve any questions. Property owners must then care for the new trees for the first two years after planting. There is no other cost, as the program relies on donations and grants from Newton Community Pride’s Stella and Leo Levi Tree Endowment Fund. Group applications are due November 15, 2023 for the Spring planting, which will plant up to 150 trees. Another planting of 150 trees will be scheduled for Fall 2023.
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
Some Roxbury residents concerned about plans to redevelop vacant lot
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - One piece of land with endless possibilities. After years of false starts, there may be a big step tonight toward transforming a spot in Roxbury right across from Boston Police Department Headquarters. There are two bids for the property and the two plans share similarities. The land in question is right off of Tremont Street, blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.After many years and many proposals, the 7.7 acres of vacant land that has come to be known as Parcel 3, could soon be developed into stores, labs and affordable housing.People who live and work...
Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston
This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
universalhub.com
Bank held up on Boylston Street in the Back Bay
Low-threshold day spaces will open in Roxbury, Back Bay, part of Boston’s effort to address Mass. and Cass
“These steps move us closer to ensuring that every person impacted by substance use is connected to city services and has a path to a safe, stable recovery.”. Two new low-threshold day spaces will open in Boston, aimed at providing access to harm reduction services, food, water, and bathrooms to unsheltered individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues in the city.
huntnewsnu.com
Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners
For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
Atlas Obscura
Wright's Tower
Spanning over five towns and cities, the Middlesex Fells Reservation is one of the most popular and largest state parks within the Greater Boston area. It provides a quiet and serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the big city, where visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, or letting their dogs run free in the off-leash areas. Within the reservation is a building that is built in honor of a prominent local citizen and provides a very scenic and panoramic view of the surrounding area.
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Boston Globe
‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools
Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island
This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
valleypatriot.com
MVRTA Increases Service Frequency in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, MA – For the first time in the history of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority (MVRTA), all Lawrence-based bus routes will operate every 30 minutes, all day long, starting September 6, 2022. Historically, MVRTA buses in Lawrence only ran every 30 minutes during peak hours, with hourly service at all other times.
homenewshere.com
New mattress regulations
TEWKSBURY — As part of Massachusetts’ updated solid waste initiative, mattresses are now being taken out of the trash collection stream and must be disposed of separately, and at a cost to consumers. The state’s 2023 Solid Waste Masterplan stipulates that mattresses and textiles can no longer be...
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
How you might be able to avoid skyrocketing electric bills
MEDFORD - The city of Medford announced on Thursday that it renewed its contract for Community Electricity Aggregation, a program by which the city negotiates bulk, cheaper electric supply for residents.The Medford program will cost residents 15.348 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to the proposed National Grid price hike of 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate stays fixed for a price of two years. This price is for the "supply" column of your electric bill, or the actual price for the electricity you use. The "delivery" column will still be maintained by your electric provider. "It's a huge savings...
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
