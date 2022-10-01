Read full article on original website
Series of 5 killings in Stockton keeps neighborhoods on edge
Stockton Police believe a series of five killings in recent months share patterns with each other. They continue to investigate.
Police say killing of 5 men could be work of serial killer
Police in Stockton, California, said that the shootings of five men are linked and could be the work of a serial killer. Danya Bacchus has the details.
Killings of 5 men in California are linked, police say
Police in Stockton, California, have released an image of a "person of interest" in the recent murders of five men. They warn residents to be vigilant as the killings appear to be connected. Danya Bacchus has more.
An Unknown Shooter Is Believed To Have Killed Five Men In Central California
Police don’t believe the shootings were hate crimes or connected to gang activity, and the motive remains unknown.
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
Family of Stockton serial killings victim hopeful investigation will lead to arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Visiting the Stockton neighborhood where his brother was shot and killed less than a week ago, Jerry Lopez remembers his big brother, Lorenzo. “He was there for me. He was watching out for me. I wish I could’ve watched out for him,” Lopez said.
