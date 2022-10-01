SACRAMENTO — It has been nearly six months since the Sacramento mass shooting, and some people are dealing with P.T.S.D. even if they weren't there when the shooting happened.Ashley Ford wasn't there the night of the K Street mass shooting, but she has vivid memories of the aftermath outside the Capital Books store where she works."From what I remember, there was a body right here [in front of the book store]," said Ford. "There was blood splatter on the window." A mass shooting has always been Ashley's biggest fear after growing up during several of them, including Columbine. Now, the violence...

