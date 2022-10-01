ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

American Fork 17, Pleasant Grove 0

Beaver 17, Millard 3

Bingham 42, Copper Hills 7

Bonneville 42, Northridge 7

Bountiful 17, Viewmont 7

Brighton 47, Park City 33

Cedar Valley 31, Uintah 11

Cottonwood 25, Jordan 24

Crimson Cliffs 40, Pine View 14

Davis 17, Farmington 14

Desert Hills 49, Hurricane 0

Duchesne 40, Parowan 20

Emery 21, Providence Hall 14

Granger 34, Kearns 24

Highland 49, Murray 0

Hunter 18, Taylorsville 0

Juab 49, Canyon View 28

Juan Diego Catholic 41, Ogden 29

Layton 46, Clearfield 7

Lehi 20, Alta 0

Logan 28, Green Canyon 14

Lovell, Wyo. 26, Rich County 0

Manti 41, Richfield 21

Milford 49, Kanab 34

Monticello 42, Monument Valley 20

Morgan 38, Grantsville 20

Mountain Ridge 15, West Jordan 7

North Sanpete 37, Carbon 7

North Summit 22, Gunnison Valley 19

Payson 42, Tooele 7

Provo 35, Salem Hills 19

Ridgeline 28, Bear River 0

Riverton 22, Herriman 14

Roy 34, Cyprus 30

San Juan Blanding 58, Delta 8

Sky View 35, Mountain Crest 14

Skyridge 31, Lone Peak 30

Snow Canyon 56, Dixie 12

South Sevier 33, Grand County 6

South Summit 55, American Leadership 0

Spanish Fork 56, Wasatch 20

Springville 74, Maple Mountain 20

Stansbury 49, Mountain View 7

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 28, Layton Christian Academy 9

Summit Academy 34, Judge Memorial 7

Syracuse 45, Fremont 0

Timpanogos 51, Hillcrest 14

Timpview 62, Orem 42

Union 41, Ben Lomond 7

Weber 27, Olympus 15

Westlake 52, Corner Canyon 14

Woods Cross 35, Box Elder 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

