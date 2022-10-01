ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe, suspect arrested

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (FOX 9) - The suspect in an Amber Alert in Wisconsin has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Authorities did not release any details, only to say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is in custody. He was wanted for his alleged connection with an Amber Alert in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 1.
'One Pill can Kill': DEA seizes 440K fentanyl-laced pills in the Midwest

CHICAGO - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced results of an enforcement surge called, "One Pill Can Kill." Since late May, DEA agents seized 440,000 fentanyl laced pills in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Nationwide, agents nabbed more than 10 million pills, plus 980 pounds of fentanyl powder. "That's 36 million...
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
