fox32chicago.com
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe, suspect arrested
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (FOX 9) - The suspect in an Amber Alert in Wisconsin has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Authorities did not release any details, only to say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is in custody. He was wanted for his alleged connection with an Amber Alert in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Week in Review: Gage Park murder trial • 'Chipotlane' opens in suburbs • Illinois has top US school districts
CHICAGO - The man accused of killing six of his family members appeared in court this week, Chipotle Mexican Grill opens its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs, and two Illinois school districts were ranked the best in the nation: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
'One Pill can Kill': DEA seizes 440K fentanyl-laced pills in the Midwest
CHICAGO - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced results of an enforcement surge called, "One Pill Can Kill." Since late May, DEA agents seized 440,000 fentanyl laced pills in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Nationwide, agents nabbed more than 10 million pills, plus 980 pounds of fentanyl powder. "That's 36 million...
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
Florida shelter pets will arrive in Chicago Tuesday, freeing space for dogs and cats lost in hurricane
CHICAGO - PAWS volunteers will return to Chicago on Tuesday with dozens of pets from Florida shelters crowded with animals after Hurricane Ian. All the dogs, cats, puppies and kittens heading to Chicago were in shelters in the Naples and Fort Meyers areas before Hurricane Ian hit. They are being...
Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
What's your favorite Halloween decoration? Illinois loves skeletons, Indiana prefers witches
CHICAGO - What's your scary Halloween decoration of choice? An analysis of Google search terms finds that it depends on where you live. The most popular Halloween decoration search term in Illinois is skeletons, according to the study, which was published on LombardoHomes.com. In Indiana, people are searching for Halloween...
Chicago area youth football league suspended due to teen playing while enrolled in high school
GLENWOOD, Ill. - A big controversy is surrounding one of the Chicago area's biggest youth football leagues. One player says he and his team are being punished because he is too smart in school. Normally, being incredibly smart in class is a good thing, but not at all in this...
