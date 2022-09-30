Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Cardi B Surprised Fans At Bad Bunny's Concert Over The Weekend!
YO! I was having major FOMO this weekend not being at SOFI stadium for the Bad Bunny concert. And how appropriate that it was made official that Saturday, October 1st will now forever be known as, "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles!. During his two sold out shows he brought...
iheart.com
Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt At YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show
Kanye West has out Kanye'd himself once again. On Monday (October 3), the rapper/fashion mogul kicked off his surprise YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris with quite the bang, choosing to open the show wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. (See a photo of Ye in the shirt HERE)
Comments / 0