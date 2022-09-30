ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
phillyyimby.com

Construction Still Pending at 4029 Powelton Avenue in West Powelton, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction has not yet started at a three-story, five-unit apartment building at 4029 Powelton Avenue in West Powelton, West Philadelphia, for which permits were issued around March. The structure will replace a vacant lot on the north side of the block between Wiota Street and North Preston Street. Designed by Cadre Design & Development, the building will feature a basement and two private roof decks. Permits list Yuhua Wang and Emily Xiao as the owners, JS General Contractor Inc. as the contractor, and a construction cost of $150,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that excavation work is well underway at a seven-story, 128-unit mixed-use development at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia. Designed by DAS Architects, the structure is located on the south side of the block between South 42nd and South 43rd streets. The development will span 141,928 square feet, of which nearly 40,000 square feet will be used as office. Apartment sizes will likely average at just below 800 square feet each. Permits list Intercultural Family Services as the owner, Morris Clarke as the design professional, and HC Pody Company as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $15.3 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

New Renderings Revealed For 2000 Arch Street In Logan Square, Center City

A new design has been unveiled for a large office development proposed at 2000 Arch Street in Logan Square, Center City. Designed by L2P and developed by the Parkway Corporation, the tower will stand 18 stories and 257 feet tall. Chubb is the key tenant lined up for the 474,193 square foot super structure. A total of 74 parking spaces will be located underneath the building, with four being accessible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
phillyyimby.com

Updated Renderings Revealed for 20-30 West Allens Lane In Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia

A multi-family development is going back before the Civic Design review before it is permitted to rise at 20-30 West Allens Lane in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia. Upon completion, the building will stand four stories tall, with 26 parking spaces located at the ground floor. In total, Developed by Khosla Properties, the building will span 77,353 square feet and contain 76 residential units. CANNOdesign is the architectural firm behind the project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#7th Street#Deutsch#Business Industry#Linus Business#Northern Liberties
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
billypenn.com

Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is

When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: Illegal donuts, burnouts, fireworks erupt as hundreds gather on Old City streets

OLD CITY - Chaos unfolded in Old City late Saturday night as droves of cars and large crowds filled the streets. Crowds began to gather near the intersection of Market and 4th streets around 10 p.m., with cars blocking traffic in all directions. Hundreds of people then emerged from the cars, some forming a large circle at the intersection.
Quad

No Pride on Gay Street

You may have seen the Borough in headlines from CBS, NBC Philadelphia and 6ABC this week, but not for anything we should be proud of. Following a social media post by the Republican Committee of Chester County inciting anger from citizens, the first annual OutFest was canceled on Sept. 23. The Town Council received dozens of hateful emails concerning the planned celebration of National Coming Out Day, which was supposed to include food and music and serve as a source of unity for the entire area. Many of the bigoted comments related to the alleged “adult themes” of a public drag performance, according to a Sept. 21 article published by 6ABC. Protestors say they feel such a display goes against the values that West Chester stands for. The Council worried that after so much backlash and even some threats, security would have to be heightened for the event on Oct. 1, and it was ultimately called off altogether (although apparently not by Council, which “100% supports an event like this,” according to its President Michael Stefano).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy