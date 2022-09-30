Read full article on original website
phillyyimby.com
Construction Still Pending at 4029 Powelton Avenue in West Powelton, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction has not yet started at a three-story, five-unit apartment building at 4029 Powelton Avenue in West Powelton, West Philadelphia, for which permits were issued around March. The structure will replace a vacant lot on the north side of the block between Wiota Street and North Preston Street. Designed by Cadre Design & Development, the building will feature a basement and two private roof decks. Permits list Yuhua Wang and Emily Xiao as the owners, JS General Contractor Inc. as the contractor, and a construction cost of $150,000.
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that excavation work is well underway at a seven-story, 128-unit mixed-use development at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia. Designed by DAS Architects, the structure is located on the south side of the block between South 42nd and South 43rd streets. The development will span 141,928 square feet, of which nearly 40,000 square feet will be used as office. Apartment sizes will likely average at just below 800 square feet each. Permits list Intercultural Family Services as the owner, Morris Clarke as the design professional, and HC Pody Company as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $15.3 million.
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern
The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
phillyyimby.com
New Renderings Revealed For 2000 Arch Street In Logan Square, Center City
A new design has been unveiled for a large office development proposed at 2000 Arch Street in Logan Square, Center City. Designed by L2P and developed by the Parkway Corporation, the tower will stand 18 stories and 257 feet tall. Chubb is the key tenant lined up for the 474,193 square foot super structure. A total of 74 parking spaces will be located underneath the building, with four being accessible.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
phillyyimby.com
Updated Renderings Revealed for 20-30 West Allens Lane In Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia
A multi-family development is going back before the Civic Design review before it is permitted to rise at 20-30 West Allens Lane in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia. Upon completion, the building will stand four stories tall, with 26 parking spaces located at the ground floor. In total, Developed by Khosla Properties, the building will span 77,353 square feet and contain 76 residential units. CANNOdesign is the architectural firm behind the project.
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
FYI Philly tastes the bold flavors of Boricua 2.0, Gritty City Winery, Dom & Mia's
This week, the ladies check out Philly favorite Cavanaugh's new spot, Puerto Rican eats at Boricua 2.0, Gritty City Winery and Forever Changes Records.
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
billypenn.com
Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is
When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
Craving French Cuisine? Head to This Montco Eatery for Some of the Best French Fare in the Region
Diners craving French cuisine, do not have to go further than Conshohocken to get a taste of some of the best in the Philadelphia region, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Located in a 19th-century post office turned general store, Spring Mill Café offers a distinct, country French vibe....
Filming for ‘Creed 2’ Under Way in Delaware County
The filming of Creed 2, the sequel to the award-winning film from 2015 that stars Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, is under way at Sun Center Studios in Aston and at several locations across the area, writes Kathleen Carey for the Delaware County News Network. Parts of the film were...
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
fox29.com
Video: Illegal donuts, burnouts, fireworks erupt as hundreds gather on Old City streets
OLD CITY - Chaos unfolded in Old City late Saturday night as droves of cars and large crowds filled the streets. Crowds began to gather near the intersection of Market and 4th streets around 10 p.m., with cars blocking traffic in all directions. Hundreds of people then emerged from the cars, some forming a large circle at the intersection.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Had Homes Sell Above Asking Price. 1 May Surprise You
Demand for houses is still high and inventory is at an all-time low. That means a rising asking price for houses on the market. Even so, homes in two Delaware County ZIP Codes managed to sell well over the list price, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The on-fire...
penncapital-star.com
Protesters at Pa. House panel’s hearing on Philly crime were ‘circus animals,’ its chair says
PHILADELPHIA — A Republican-led state House panel probing surging crime in the state’s largest city concluded its work by taking testimony from law enforcement experts and confronting protests held by supporters of embattled District Attorney Larry Krasner, who’s the target of an impeachment resolution. Even as a...
Quad
No Pride on Gay Street
You may have seen the Borough in headlines from CBS, NBC Philadelphia and 6ABC this week, but not for anything we should be proud of. Following a social media post by the Republican Committee of Chester County inciting anger from citizens, the first annual OutFest was canceled on Sept. 23. The Town Council received dozens of hateful emails concerning the planned celebration of National Coming Out Day, which was supposed to include food and music and serve as a source of unity for the entire area. Many of the bigoted comments related to the alleged “adult themes” of a public drag performance, according to a Sept. 21 article published by 6ABC. Protestors say they feel such a display goes against the values that West Chester stands for. The Council worried that after so much backlash and even some threats, security would have to be heightened for the event on Oct. 1, and it was ultimately called off altogether (although apparently not by Council, which “100% supports an event like this,” according to its President Michael Stefano).
