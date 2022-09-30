ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyyimby.com

Construction Still Pending at 4029 Powelton Avenue in West Powelton, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction has not yet started at a three-story, five-unit apartment building at 4029 Powelton Avenue in West Powelton, West Philadelphia, for which permits were issued around March. The structure will replace a vacant lot on the north side of the block between Wiota Street and North Preston Street. Designed by Cadre Design & Development, the building will feature a basement and two private roof decks. Permits list Yuhua Wang and Emily Xiao as the owners, JS General Contractor Inc. as the contractor, and a construction cost of $150,000.
Excavation Underway at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that excavation work is well underway at a seven-story, 128-unit mixed-use development at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia. Designed by DAS Architects, the structure is located on the south side of the block between South 42nd and South 43rd streets. The development will span 141,928 square feet, of which nearly 40,000 square feet will be used as office. Apartment sizes will likely average at just below 800 square feet each. Permits list Intercultural Family Services as the owner, Morris Clarke as the design professional, and HC Pody Company as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $15.3 million.
New Renderings Revealed For 2000 Arch Street In Logan Square, Center City

A new design has been unveiled for a large office development proposed at 2000 Arch Street in Logan Square, Center City. Designed by L2P and developed by the Parkway Corporation, the tower will stand 18 stories and 257 feet tall. Chubb is the key tenant lined up for the 474,193 square foot super structure. A total of 74 parking spaces will be located underneath the building, with four being accessible.
Updated Renderings Revealed for 20-30 West Allens Lane In Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia

A multi-family development is going back before the Civic Design review before it is permitted to rise at 20-30 West Allens Lane in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia. Upon completion, the building will stand four stories tall, with 26 parking spaces located at the ground floor. In total, Developed by Khosla Properties, the building will span 77,353 square feet and contain 76 residential units. CANNOdesign is the architectural firm behind the project.
Axios

Philly developer gets funds to kickstart plan to transform Tioga

A local real estate developer's ambitious plan to transform the Tioga neighborhood in North Philadelphia is one step closer to becoming a reality. Driving the news: Anthony Miles of TPP Capital Management is getting a $675,000 loan from the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, a $10 million city-backed pot dedicated toward helping Black and brown developers.
CBS Philly

Police ID man wanted in West Philly hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has identified the suspected driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia last month. The crash left three people hurt, including a 5-year-old girl who remains in the hospital.The young girl's family says she is still in the hospital with multiple serious injuries. Her family held a prayer circle for her outside of their West Philly home Monday afternoon.Now, for the first time, police have identified the alleged hit-and-run driver.Police say 53-year-old Andre Shuford is the man they suspect as the driver of a pickup truck in a hit-and-run that happened...
NBC Philadelphia

Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season

Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
billypenn.com

Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is

When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
