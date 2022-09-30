Read full article on original website
phillyyimby.com
Construction Still Pending at 4029 Powelton Avenue in West Powelton, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction has not yet started at a three-story, five-unit apartment building at 4029 Powelton Avenue in West Powelton, West Philadelphia, for which permits were issued around March. The structure will replace a vacant lot on the north side of the block between Wiota Street and North Preston Street. Designed by Cadre Design & Development, the building will feature a basement and two private roof decks. Permits list Yuhua Wang and Emily Xiao as the owners, JS General Contractor Inc. as the contractor, and a construction cost of $150,000.
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that excavation work is well underway at a seven-story, 128-unit mixed-use development at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia. Designed by DAS Architects, the structure is located on the south side of the block between South 42nd and South 43rd streets. The development will span 141,928 square feet, of which nearly 40,000 square feet will be used as office. Apartment sizes will likely average at just below 800 square feet each. Permits list Intercultural Family Services as the owner, Morris Clarke as the design professional, and HC Pody Company as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $15.3 million.
NBC Philadelphia
It'll Cost $3 to Park in Center City Loading Zones in New Program to Curb Congestion
Drivers in Center City know that being stuck behind a delivery truck on the city’s crowded one-way streets can cause quite the headache. It's one of the reasons why Philadelphia officials announced the launch of a six-month pilot program that will turn nearly two dozen loading zones into temporary parking spots to book online.
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern
The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
SEPTA unveils plan for major revamping of bus system
SEPTA has unveiled the first draft of a top-to-bottom overhaul of its bus routes. The transit agency said the proposal alters many bus routes and eliminates others with the goal of making bus service in the region more reliable.
Reckless drivers cause chaos, set off fireworks in North Philadelphia and Old City
"I could smell the burning rubber from my house," said Temple University student Bobby Kelly.
phillyyimby.com
New Renderings Revealed For 2000 Arch Street In Logan Square, Center City
A new design has been unveiled for a large office development proposed at 2000 Arch Street in Logan Square, Center City. Designed by L2P and developed by the Parkway Corporation, the tower will stand 18 stories and 257 feet tall. Chubb is the key tenant lined up for the 474,193 square foot super structure. A total of 74 parking spaces will be located underneath the building, with four being accessible.
phillyyimby.com
Updated Renderings Revealed for 20-30 West Allens Lane In Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia
A multi-family development is going back before the Civic Design review before it is permitted to rise at 20-30 West Allens Lane in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia. Upon completion, the building will stand four stories tall, with 26 parking spaces located at the ground floor. In total, Developed by Khosla Properties, the building will span 77,353 square feet and contain 76 residential units. CANNOdesign is the architectural firm behind the project.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
FYI Philly tastes the bold flavors of Boricua 2.0, Gritty City Winery, Dom & Mia's
This week, the ladies check out Philly favorite Cavanaugh's new spot, Puerto Rican eats at Boricua 2.0, Gritty City Winery and Forever Changes Records.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA breaks ground on accessibility project at Tasker-Morris Broad Street Line station
SEPTA announced the groundbreaking on a new renovation project at one of its busiest weekday Broad Street Line subway stations. With the opportunity to increase accessibility for all customers, the transit authority announced the beginning of a $19 million project at Tasker-Morris, which will enhance the South Philadelphia station with modern upgrades.
Philly developer gets funds to kickstart plan to transform Tioga
A local real estate developer's ambitious plan to transform the Tioga neighborhood in North Philadelphia is one step closer to becoming a reality. Driving the news: Anthony Miles of TPP Capital Management is getting a $675,000 loan from the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, a $10 million city-backed pot dedicated toward helping Black and brown developers.
Police ID man wanted in West Philly hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has identified the suspected driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia last month. The crash left three people hurt, including a 5-year-old girl who remains in the hospital.The young girl's family says she is still in the hospital with multiple serious injuries. Her family held a prayer circle for her outside of their West Philly home Monday afternoon.Now, for the first time, police have identified the alleged hit-and-run driver.Police say 53-year-old Andre Shuford is the man they suspect as the driver of a pickup truck in a hit-and-run that happened...
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
NBC Philadelphia
Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season
Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
Philadelphia judge blocks mayor’s ban on guns at Parks and Rec facilities
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Less than a week after an executive order banning guns at recreation centers was signed, a Philadelphia judge has issued a permanent injunction against it.
billypenn.com
Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is
When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
fox29.com
Woman killed, man found shot in the head on second floor of Southwest Philadelphia residence, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police department are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Monday morning, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia around 5:17 a.m. Officials say officers responded...
Northeast Philly man shot, killed on his porch
A Northeast Philadelphia man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home on Marcella Street, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
