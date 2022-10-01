Read full article on original website
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
Riverton man pleads guilty, 8 years DOC
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Riverton, Kan. man has plead guilty to various Cherokee County crimes now resulting in a prison term. Adam C. Evans, age 37, was sentenced to 104 months imprisonment. Adam Evans no shoes, cuffed, being walked out of the woods and to a patrol car for arrest Sunday, August 29, 2021. “The roughly eight and a...
Kansas man working roadside struck by truck has died
MONTGOMERY COUNTY— A Kansas man died from injuries in an accident just before 7a.m. Thursday in Montgomery County. Montgomery County deputies along with Independence Fire and EMS responded to County Road 3706 and West Oak Street where they located a man later identified as 60-year-old Marty Raney of Independence, Kansas, who was not responsive in the ditch, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
Trash truck worker killed by a pickup truck near Independence
A 60-year-old Independence trash truck worker died after he was struck by a pickup just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Witnesses: Man hit while working, dies after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A pedestrian dies after a crash in Montgomery County, but authorities are not releasing details at this time about the possible driver. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened this morning around 6:53 am. Deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to County Road 3706 CR 4475 (West Oak Street). They heard about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
OSBI: Human Remains Found In Nowata County
Human remains have been found in rural Nowata County, The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said. The skeletal remains were found Friday, OSBI said. The location is a rural pasture approximately 10 miles east of Highway 169, according to OSBI. The Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene and...
Miami, Okla. Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out
TULSA, Okla. – Friday evening the Miami Oklahoma Wardogs traveled to Tulsa to play at McLain High School where it is Homecoming there. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Nick Highsmith, Miami Schools Superintendent, states, “after last night’s incident, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in ANY school activity.” Tulsa Police Chief Franklin released an advisory alert...
Independence Officials ask residents to cut back on water usage
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – Due to persistent drought conditions, Engineers with the City of Independence ask residents to conserve water heading into the Fall months. According to City Engineer, John Garris the Verdigris River which is the City’s primary source of water has been struggling to meet the City’s needs. In the upcoming fall months, the water demand will lessen and he said, the citizens should conserve as much water as possible since the forecast still shows a lack of heavy rainfall.
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
