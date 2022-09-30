Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Phone Alerts Responders After Car Hits Tree, Killing All 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in...
US News and World Report
Ford Reports Strong Demand for New Vehicles in September
(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Tuesday reported strong demand for new vehicles in the United States in September amid inflation worries but supply issues weighed on sales. Sales in the month were slightly down due to supply shortages, a company spokesperson said, adding that there were higher-than-planned "vehicle on wheels" built but awaiting parts. Those units are being updated and shipped daily.
