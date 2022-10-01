Read full article on original website
Related
Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud
My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
Harvest of Horror Opens 12th Season With New Frights/Attractions
ST. AUGUSTA -- The haunts and frights are coming back to St. Augusta this weekend. Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride opens for the season Friday. Jason Stock has been putting on this Halloween theme event for the last twelve years. He says they strive to bring something new and different every year.
The Weekender: Flannel Fest, Glen Miller Orchestra and More!
ST. CLOUD -- The first weekend of fall is full of fun around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out Flannel Fest out at The Ledge, get a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy night, catch some live music at MT's, enjoy so Halloween themed events and snap your fingers to the Glen Miller Orchestra. Read more in The Weekender!
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
6 Awesome Vintage St. Cloud, MN Items For Sale on Etsy
I love a good Etsy find. It's such a great site for trying to find unique pieces to give as gifts or get a little something to treat yourself. I did a search of "St. Cloud Minnesota" on the site and found a bunch of really cool vintage items from our neck of the woods.
Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?
UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cirque Italia Is Officially in St. Cloud, Who Wants to go for FREE?!
You've probably heard for a little bit now that there's a circus coming to town, but it's not just any circus it's the Cirque Italia Water Circus! If you've ever seen any type of Cirque show you know you're in for a sensational show. The show just got to town...
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Southern Minnesota typically sees peak fall colors anywhere from late September to late October, and this year things to be running a bit behind. Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? The northern half of the state is...
Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get Excited! Minnesota One of Ed Sheeran’s Stops in 2023 for ‘The Mathematics Tour’
It's been four years since he's been to Minnesota but Ed Sheeran is making his return to U.S. Bank Stadium. The "Bad Habits" singer last was at U.S. Bank Stadium October of 2018 when he brought his 'Divided Tour' to town. Nearly 5 years after the last time he performed there, he will headline again on Saturday, August 12, 2023 as he brings 'The Mathematical Tour' back to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
kittsonarea.com
Lancaster boy youngest to draw tag and bag monster elk in MN
In Section 28 of Poppleton Township, the youngest-ever elk hunter in the state of Minnesota shot a huge bull — all to his great surprise. Parker Christopherson, 11, shot an 8-by-9 bull elk on Sunday, Sept. 11. He estimates the animal weighed 800 pounds and an unofficial scoring of the rack is at 350. He dropped the bull with two shots at about 100 yards. But the excitement started long before the actual hunt.
National Coffee Day – Where to Get Free Coffee in St. Cloud
It seems that every day is a National Day of Something. And usually I don't really pay much attention to those days, but today you could get something free out of the deal. And the fact that it's a free coffee when I would probably get one anyway is an added bonus.
Here’s How to Find the Best Fall Colors in Minnesota + Wisconsin
September 22 is the first day of fall in 2022 and as we officially turn the page on summer to now bask in all things flannel and pumpkin spice, it's also time to start planning road trips to see the beautiful colors that fall brings each year. However, knowing exactly...
Minnesota gardener's pumpkin might break world record
A Minnesota gardener is taking aim at a Guinness World Record after spending more than 200 days growing a massive pumpkin.
What’s The Plan For St. Cloud’s Abandoned Burger King?
When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0