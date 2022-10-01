ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augusta, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud

My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Augusta, MN
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022

The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?

UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
#Candles#Food Trucks#Custom Wood Signs
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Southern Minnesota typically sees peak fall colors anywhere from late September to late October, and this year things to be running a bit behind. Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? The northern half of the state is...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Get Excited! Minnesota One of Ed Sheeran’s Stops in 2023 for ‘The Mathematics Tour’

It's been four years since he's been to Minnesota but Ed Sheeran is making his return to U.S. Bank Stadium. The "Bad Habits" singer last was at U.S. Bank Stadium October of 2018 when he brought his 'Divided Tour' to town. Nearly 5 years after the last time he performed there, he will headline again on Saturday, August 12, 2023 as he brings 'The Mathematical Tour' back to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kittsonarea.com

Lancaster boy youngest to draw tag and bag monster elk in MN

In Section 28 of Poppleton Township, the youngest-ever elk hunter in the state of Minnesota shot a huge bull — all to his great surprise. Parker Christopherson, 11, shot an 8-by-9 bull elk on Sunday, Sept. 11. He estimates the animal weighed 800 pounds and an unofficial scoring of the rack is at 350. He dropped the bull with two shots at about 100 yards. But the excitement started long before the actual hunt.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

What’s The Plan For St. Cloud’s Abandoned Burger King?

When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th

Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

