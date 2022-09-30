Read full article on original website
Related
The Robesonian
Fair opens a day late
LUMBERTON — After a night of heavy rain Friday, strong winds still fluttered the banners and flags rising over the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday morning. Without full power for much of the day, the fair board decided to open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday...
Special Needs Children’s Day at the fair
LUMBERTON — “Alright, smile,” said Max Power the robot, offering high-fives and fist bumps to children on Special Needs Chil
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest beer garden located in refurbished 1950s gas station
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new bar, beer garden and event space has arrived downtown Wilmington. The Eagle’s Dare is holding its official ribbon-cutting celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday. All member of the community are welcome for the event at the bar, located at...
Up and Coming Weekly
Soul Food Funk Fest II set to deliver feast of food, music
The Soul Food Funk Fest II is set for Oct. 8 at the J. P. Riddle Stadium. “This is the second annual Soul Food Funk Fest,” said promoter Reginald Lewis, owner of Cladom Enterprise and festival creator. “It’s just something that I wanted to put together because ... I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbuscountynews.com
Carlanda A. Best
Carlanda Alfonzo Best of the Mt. Olive community of Whiteville, NC; exchanged his life for a home in glory on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus Hospital, Concord, NC. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
WRAL
Phase II of veterans park in Fayetteville plans to create place of honor
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State veteran's park has been in Fayetteville for years. The displays represent veterans in every county in North Carolina. Phase II is getting ready to be built right across the creek. This plot of land at the base of the Rowan Street bridge doesn't look like...
columbuscountynews.com
Teacher Workshop on Journaling Scheduled
Teachers in Columbus and surrounding counties are invited to attend the free Educator Trek nature journaling workshop on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville. Participants will receive a variety of nature journaling supplies thanks to a donation from the Anonymous Trust....
columbuscountynews.com
$249,900 4bd 3.5ba 2,185 sq ft., Whiteville NC
Looking for a 4 bedroom home in the heart of Whiteville? Then look no further than this brick home with a 2 owner suites. One is located downstairs that could easily be used for an owner’s suite or a large family room and one is located on the second floor. All bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets. New carpet in the bedrooms and downstairs den area. Backyard features a large deck area, new chain link fence and a 12 x16 storage building. Roof was replaced in 2022. This home is a must see, call today to schedule your private showing.
RELATED PEOPLE
WECT
NHC commissioners approve $3 million for workforce hosing
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17 Cape Fear Gardening: how to test your soil and why it can improve your garden. Learn more about how you can test your soil to improve your home garden. Emergency and power crews on stand by as Ian approaches.
columbuscountynews.com
Trees Destroy Two Whiteville Homes
Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder rescued a child Friday evening after a storm damage tree demolished the home, trapping five people inside. Lowder said the entry to the home on Lee Street was blocked by pecan tree that was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s winds today. “The family was...
wbtw.com
Temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is going to hinder temperatures from rising. High temperatures will be close to 20 degrees below average for some cities. Lumberton’s high temperature for today is 62 degrees, and this is 18 degrees below normal. Most cities will top out in...
columbuscountynews.com
Barbara Joan (Auer) Schachnuk
February 20, 1938 ~ October 2, 2022 (age 84) Barbara Joan Auer Schachnuk 84, of Whiteville formerly of Severna Park, Maryland passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House, Whiteville. She was born in Baltimore City, MD the daughter of the late Joseph John Auer and Frances Doherty Auer. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Leo Schachnuk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shopping center may gain hotel, gas station
LUMBERTON — Two properties, 150 and 220 Jackson Court in the shopping center anchored by Walmart and Lowes are being redeveloped, and th
nrcolumbus.com
County schools’ new offices now open on U.S. 701 N.
Administrators of Columbus County Schools “are very excited to bring everyone in under one roof,” Associate Superintendent Jonathan Williams said Sunday. After about three months of delays caused by supply shortages, the last staff members of CCS central offices are to move to their new workplace this week.
cbs17
5 displaced after car fire spreads to home in Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people have been displaced from their home after a car fire spread to their house in Fayetteville early Monday morning, fire officials say. At about 1:34 a.m., firefighters say they were called to the 800 block of Varsity Drive to find a car fire fully involved.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County NAACP chapter has announced a community meeting in reference to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association Building on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. Last week, audio recordings depicting Greene making racist comments were revealed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
bladenonline.com
Let’s Eat Out, But Where?
Hello again Bladen County. You might have been skeptical last month when I mentioned the expectation of some cooler weather but at long last, it’s here. Have you turned on your heat yet? I have. As you know, our friends over at the Bladen County Health Department take public...
whqr.org
North Carolina lakes contaminated with coal ash for decades, new research finds
Before this research was published, it was generally thought that coal ash sediments were only on the surface of lakes — and that it was only in Sutton Lake, northwest of Wilmington along Highway 421. But these new findings show that coal ash sediments have a longer history in...
WECT
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend. Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were inside...
Comments / 0