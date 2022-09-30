ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

The Robesonian

Fair opens a day late

LUMBERTON — After a night of heavy rain Friday, strong winds still fluttered the banners and flags rising over the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday morning. Without full power for much of the day, the fair board decided to open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday...
LUMBERTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Soul Food Funk Fest II set to deliver feast of food, music

The Soul Food Funk Fest II is set for Oct. 8 at the J. P. Riddle Stadium. “This is the second annual Soul Food Funk Fest,” said promoter Reginald Lewis, owner of Cladom Enterprise and festival creator. “It’s just something that I wanted to put together because ... I...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Elizabethtown, NC
City
Whiteville, NC
City
Madison, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Carlanda A. Best

Carlanda Alfonzo Best of the Mt. Olive community of Whiteville, NC; exchanged his life for a home in glory on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus Hospital, Concord, NC. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Teacher Workshop on Journaling Scheduled

Teachers in Columbus and surrounding counties are invited to attend the free Educator Trek nature journaling workshop on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville. Participants will receive a variety of nature journaling supplies thanks to a donation from the Anonymous Trust....
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$249,900 4bd 3.5ba 2,185 sq ft., Whiteville NC

Looking for a 4 bedroom home in the heart of Whiteville? Then look no further than this brick home with a 2 owner suites. One is located downstairs that could easily be used for an owner’s suite or a large family room and one is located on the second floor. All bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets. New carpet in the bedrooms and downstairs den area. Backyard features a large deck area, new chain link fence and a 12 x16 storage building. Roof was replaced in 2022. This home is a must see, call today to schedule your private showing.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Person
Steven Spielberg
WECT

NHC commissioners approve $3 million for workforce hosing

UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17 Cape Fear Gardening: how to test your soil and why it can improve your garden. Learn more about how you can test your soil to improve your home garden. Emergency and power crews on stand by as Ian approaches.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Trees Destroy Two Whiteville Homes

Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder rescued a child Friday evening after a storm damage tree demolished the home, trapping five people inside. Lowder said the entry to the home on Lee Street was blocked by pecan tree that was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s winds today. “The family was...
WHITEVILLE, NC
wbtw.com

Temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is going to hinder temperatures from rising. High temperatures will be close to 20 degrees below average for some cities. Lumberton’s high temperature for today is 62 degrees, and this is 18 degrees below normal. Most cities will top out in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Barbara Joan (Auer) Schachnuk

February 20, 1938 ~ October 2, 2022 (age 84) Barbara Joan Auer Schachnuk 84, of Whiteville formerly of Severna Park, Maryland passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House, Whiteville. She was born in Baltimore City, MD the daughter of the late Joseph John Auer and Frances Doherty Auer. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Leo Schachnuk.
WHITEVILLE, NC
nrcolumbus.com

County schools’ new offices now open on U.S. 701 N.

Administrators of Columbus County Schools “are very excited to bring everyone in under one roof,” Associate Superintendent Jonathan Williams said Sunday. After about three months of delays caused by supply shortages, the last staff members of CCS central offices are to move to their new workplace this week.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Let’s Eat Out, But Where?

Hello again Bladen County. You might have been skeptical last month when I mentioned the expectation of some cooler weather but at long last, it’s here. Have you turned on your heat yet? I have. As you know, our friends over at the Bladen County Health Department take public...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

