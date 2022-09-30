Looking for a 4 bedroom home in the heart of Whiteville? Then look no further than this brick home with a 2 owner suites. One is located downstairs that could easily be used for an owner’s suite or a large family room and one is located on the second floor. All bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets. New carpet in the bedrooms and downstairs den area. Backyard features a large deck area, new chain link fence and a 12 x16 storage building. Roof was replaced in 2022. This home is a must see, call today to schedule your private showing.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO