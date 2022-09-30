Read full article on original website
Teacher Workshop on Journaling Scheduled
Teachers in Columbus and surrounding counties are invited to attend the free Educator Trek nature journaling workshop on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville. Participants will receive a variety of nature journaling supplies thanks to a donation from the Anonymous Trust....
Phyllis Marie Bowser
June 11, 1954 ~ October 1, 2022 (age 68) Phyllis Marie Bowser 68, of Murfreesboro, North Carolina passed on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Whiteville. She was born June 11, 1954 in in Hertford County, NC, the daughter of the late James Henry Bowser and Arlene Gatling Bowser. Phyllis retired...
Carol (Smith) Allen
June 27, 1938 ~ October 3, 2022 (age 84) Carol Smith Allen, 84, of 300 King Arthur Drive, Whiteville, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Arrangements will be announced by Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville.
$249,900 4bd 3.5ba 2,185 sq ft., Whiteville NC
Looking for a 4 bedroom home in the heart of Whiteville? Then look no further than this brick home with a 2 owner suites. One is located downstairs that could easily be used for an owner’s suite or a large family room and one is located on the second floor. All bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets. New carpet in the bedrooms and downstairs den area. Backyard features a large deck area, new chain link fence and a 12 x16 storage building. Roof was replaced in 2022. This home is a must see, call today to schedule your private showing.
Barbara Joan (Auer) Schachnuk
February 20, 1938 ~ October 2, 2022 (age 84) Barbara Joan Auer Schachnuk 84, of Whiteville formerly of Severna Park, Maryland passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Angel House, Whiteville. She was born in Baltimore City, MD the daughter of the late Joseph John Auer and Frances Doherty Auer. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Leo Schachnuk.
Commissioners Adjourn Meeting Early
County commissioners abruptly adjourned Monday’s meeting, postponing the entire agenda until Oct. 17. The commissioners chambers were nearly full with a large crowd of both supporters and opponents of beleaguered Sheriff Jody Greene. The board met in a special called session at 4:30 p.m. to discuss economic development and...
Sergio Alejandro Flores
Mr. Sergio Alejandro Flores, age 57, of Tabor City, NC passed Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Westside Funeral Home.
District Attorney Requests Greene Resign
District Attorney Jon David officially requested Sheriff Jody Greene resign in a letter today (Monday). David refused to comment on the letter, referring all requests to the public records branch of the court system. Greene has been the target of controversy after Jason Soles, a Democrat challenging Green in November,...
Greene Suspended from Office
Sheriff Jody Greene has been suspended from office pending a hearing Oct. 24 in Columbus County Superior Court. Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser signed the order today, and it was served to Greene by the State Bureau of Investigation via Chief Deputy Aaron Herring. In the order filed by District...
Tabor DWI Suspect Couldn’t Find Car
It took a photograph to convince a Tabor City man that his car wasn’t stolen. Tracy Dean Brown, 51, of 403 S. Lewis St., Tabor City, was charged with DWI in the Friday incident. He was released on a secured bond. Lt. Gary Lewis reported that he was called...
