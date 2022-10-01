Read full article on original website
WITN
Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them escape through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County departments respond to downed trees and powerlines, thousands without power
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Columbus County departments have responded to numerous downed trees, as well as reported power outages, according to Columbus County Emergency Services. Utility crews work to restore power as quickly as possible; as of 8 a.m. Saturday morning there were 5,753 reported outages in the...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bridge to Sunset Beach Bridge now open
UPDATE: SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The Mannon C. Gore bridge is now open, and the Town of Sunset Beach ended its State of Emergency at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The bag and bundle requirements for debris have been lifted, the town asks residents to move their storm debris to the right of way, and the removal process should start on Monday.
foxwilmington.com
Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be updated...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington sees flooding along Water Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ian is slowly pulling away from the Cape Fear, but it’s left its mark on the area. In addition to storm surge and damage around the area, the City of Wilmington was flooded due to storm surge. The worst of the flooding was seen...
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Bridge remains closed
SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
iheart.com
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian
'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
Chainsaw contest to create buzz at Ag Fair
LUMBERTON — Very few people are using chainsaws to cut firewood these days. But, if the price of heating fuel remains as high
Myrtle Beach hotel loses part of its roof, 4 people rescued from motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach hotel lost part of its roof and four people had to be rescued from a separate motel, according to the City of Myrtle Beach. The Twilight Surf Hotel in the area of 17th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard lost part of its roof and hotel guests […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BEMC’s control center monitors weather and outages ahead of storm
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —As the Cape Fear brace’s for what Hurricane Ian may bring, area power companies are standing by to respond to any outages. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s Control Center monitors for outages 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round. BEMC says it...
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
Numerous car break-ins reported in Scotland, Marlboro counties
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating several car break-ins reported early Friday morning throughout Scotland and Marlboro counties. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include the Quail Ridge and Leisure Living areas, Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. The thieves also hit the Random Woods area in Laurinburg […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
