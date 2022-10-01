ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them escape through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Bridge to Sunset Beach Bridge now open

UPDATE: SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The Mannon C. Gore bridge is now open, and the Town of Sunset Beach ended its State of Emergency at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The bag and bundle requirements for debris have been lifted, the town asks residents to move their storm debris to the right of way, and the removal process should start on Monday.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be updated...
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington sees flooding along Water Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ian is slowly pulling away from the Cape Fear, but it’s left its mark on the area. In addition to storm surge and damage around the area, the City of Wilmington was flooded due to storm surge. The worst of the flooding was seen...
WILMINGTON, NC
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Sunset Bridge remains closed

SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Numerous car break-ins reported in Scotland, Marlboro counties

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating several car break-ins reported early Friday morning throughout Scotland and Marlboro counties. Areas in Scotland County affected by the break-ins include the Quail Ridge and Leisure Living areas, Highway 79 near Gibson and the Calhoun Road area. The thieves also hit the Random Woods area in Laurinburg […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
