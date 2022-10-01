ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
GREEN BAY, WI
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
KTVZ

Colts’ Leonard set to make season debut vs. Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is active for Sunday’s game and is expected to make his season debut against AFC South rival Tennessee. Leonard did not participate in any of the team’s offseason activities because of an injured ankle then had back surgery in June to alleviate the ankle pain. He missed all of training camp, the entire preseason and the first three games of the regular season. But he’s been a full participant at practice most of September.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KTVZ

Bucs TE Brate allowed to re-enter game after concussion

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before halftime after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while being tackled. Brate stood up and headed for the sideline, but didn’t get off the field fast enough for Tampa Bay to avoid a penalty for having too many men on the field on the next play. Brate re-entered the game and was the intended receiver on two incompletions. Coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Brate was in the concussion protocol. He was unable to explain why Brate was allowed to re-enter the game.
TAMPA, FL
KTVZ

Vikings safety Cine carted off field with leg injury

LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field with a leg injury late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints in London. The 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury. Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical professionals stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field. The Vikings immediately ruled him out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTVZ

Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play. The Braves have been chasing the Mets the entire season. In the final series of the season, any combination of one Atlanta win or one Mets loss would give the Braves their fifth straight division title. New York plays its final three games of the season against worst-in-the-majors Washington. Atlanta closes out the regular season with a three-game set in Miami. Atlanta also claimed a tiebreaker over the Mets, winning their season series 10-9.
QUEENS, NY
KTVZ

Chargers’ Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert knows what to expect when it comes to dealing with his rib injury after playing last Sunday and going through a week of practice. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is hoping the progress made over the last week translates to a better effort at Houston this weekend. Herbert participated fully in Thursday and Friday’s practices after giving it a go only one day last week, albeit in a limited fashion.
NFL
atozsports.com

Josh McDaniels explains how the Raiders will win on Sunday

For the Las Vegas Raiders to get out of an 0-3 rut, Josh McDaniels wants them to focus on process over results. Yet, in the NFL, results drive everything. ” I think you can’t really focus on the result,’ McDaniels said. “I think it’s really just focusing on the process because that’s the stuff we can control, and so, we just keep talking about the things we need to do to win. We know we’ve been in three close games, and so have they. The margin is slim, we know that. We got to earn it every day. We can’t wait until Sunday and try to just hope we do it right on Sunday. Got to do it right during the week.”
NFL
KTVZ

Guerrero homers, wild-card Blue Jays rout Red Sox 9-0

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer homered, Alek Manoah pitched six innings and the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday night. Raimel Tapia also connected for the Blue Jays, who clinched an AL wild-card berth Thursday when the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto had a clubhouse celebration after the game Friday. Toronto leads the AL wild-card race, ahead of Seattle and Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays went 18-10 in September. They’re 14-3 against the Red Sox this season.
BOSTON, MA
KTVZ

Rookies, late rally lead Grizzlies over Bucks 107-102

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookie David Roddy scored 18 points, two-way signee Kenny Lofton Jr. added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late run to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 in the opening preseason game for both teams. Jake LaRavia, another Memphis rookie, scored 15 points, while Santi Aldama had 13. Ziaire Williams and rookie point guard Kennedy Chandler added 11 points apiece. Jordan Nwora scored 21 points for the Bucks, while Grayson Allen and Sandro Mamukelashvili, under a two-way contract with Milwaukee, each finished with 15.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KTVZ

Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 for their sixth straight win. Suzuki’s two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law was Chicago’s first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen. Cincinnati dropped its fifth straight game and 18th in its last 22 overall. It needs to win three of its last four — all against Chicago — to avoid the franchise’s second 100-loss season.
CHICAGO, IL
JC Post

Chiefs win in NFL action

Kansas City threw for 228 yards and rushed for 189 enroute to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs, 3-1, got three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes in the win. Kansas City will host the Las Vegas Raiders next Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen surprised by love of NFL of UK fans

Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen is still surprised by the extent to which Britons have become bona-fide American football fans.The 32-year-old has taken part in three NFL tours of London, ending his most recent visit with a 28-25 win over New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.It makes him one of few players to make the trip to all three venues used in the league’s 15-year history in the capital, all victories for Minnesota. It is not something he takes lightly.“Heck yeah that means a lot to me,” he said.  “I got to see all three stadiums,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

