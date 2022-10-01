For the Las Vegas Raiders to get out of an 0-3 rut, Josh McDaniels wants them to focus on process over results. Yet, in the NFL, results drive everything. ” I think you can’t really focus on the result,’ McDaniels said. “I think it’s really just focusing on the process because that’s the stuff we can control, and so, we just keep talking about the things we need to do to win. We know we’ve been in three close games, and so have they. The margin is slim, we know that. We got to earn it every day. We can’t wait until Sunday and try to just hope we do it right on Sunday. Got to do it right during the week.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO