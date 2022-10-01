ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four storm-related fatalities have been reported. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says there were also two storm-related traffic fatalities in Johnston County on Friday, and a drowning in Martin County. Damage reports across the state were less severe than in South Carolina and Florida. But nearly 73,000 people statewide were without power Saturday afternoon. That was down from over 330,000 earlier in the day.
2 hurt when helicopter crashes in yard of California home

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger. Police say the helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday. Two men aboard, the 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, were hospitalized with minor injuries. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Colorado’s state fish swims back from brink of extinction

The greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado’s state fish, was declared extinct over 50 years ago. But last week officials found the first confirmation that the trout are once again reproducing in the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered that the trout are naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch in Summit County,...
You will soon be able to jaywalk ticket-free in California

Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed — as long as it’s safe to do so. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act into law on Friday, according to a news release from Assemblymember Phil Ting, who wrote the bill.
Firefly successfully launches unmanned rocket

Texas-based commercial rocket company Firefly launched a rocket into space Friday morning, about a year after a previous attempt ended in an explosion. The company announced “100% Mission success” on Twitter. The Alpha rocket launched at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It...
