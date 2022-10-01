Read full article on original website
Death toll rises to 67 in Florida after Hurricane Ian rendered some communities ‘unrecognizable,’ officials say
Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, shell-shocked residents are still assessing the damage left behind by record-high storm surge, damaging winds and catastrophic flooding that left some areas of the Sunshine State unrecognizable. At least 67 people were killed by Ian in Florida as it swallowed homes in its...
Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four storm-related fatalities have been reported. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says there were also two storm-related traffic fatalities in Johnston County on Friday, and a drowning in Martin County. Damage reports across the state were less severe than in South Carolina and Florida. But nearly 73,000 people statewide were without power Saturday afternoon. That was down from over 330,000 earlier in the day.
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast. Grande told...
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials’ evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders. “They were following the data, and you remember people...
2 hurt when helicopter crashes in yard of California home
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger. Police say the helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday. Two men aboard, the 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, were hospitalized with minor injuries. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
‘The wheels have come off’: Oregon hospitals worry about access as record financial losses mount
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money in the second quarter of 2022, with margins plunging to depths below the lockdown phase of 2020, when all but basic operations ceased, according to a new analysis released by Apprise Health Insights and made public Friday by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Colorado’s state fish swims back from brink of extinction
The greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado’s state fish, was declared extinct over 50 years ago. But last week officials found the first confirmation that the trout are once again reproducing in the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered that the trout are naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch in Summit County,...
KPOV to debut ‘Critical Conversations’ podcast with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KPOV High Desert Community Radio has partnered with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity for a three-part Critical Conversations podcast series examining the housing crisis in Central Oregon. Critical Conversations is a special KPOV project developed to feature unique perspectives and the courage it takes to “go there,”...
Abbott and O’Rourke clash over gun restrictions in lone Texas gubernatorial debate
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed over gun restrictions in a debate Friday night, with O’Rourke claiming that Abbott blames “everybody else” for mass shootings while “misleading this state.”. “It’s been 18 weeks since their kids have been killed, and...
You will soon be able to jaywalk ticket-free in California
Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed — as long as it’s safe to do so. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act into law on Friday, according to a news release from Assemblymember Phil Ting, who wrote the bill.
Firefly successfully launches unmanned rocket
Texas-based commercial rocket company Firefly launched a rocket into space Friday morning, about a year after a previous attempt ended in an explosion. The company announced “100% Mission success” on Twitter. The Alpha rocket launched at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It...
