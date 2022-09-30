ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Sunrise Ends With 2 in Custody

At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Sunrise, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Chopper 6...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Margate, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Margate, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man, woman shot outside home in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a home was shot up overnight. The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Northwest 47th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as bullet holes could be seen in two windows...
LAUDERHILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Parlor#Violent Crime#Asian Massage#Parkland Talk#Tamarac Talk
CBS Miami

Lauderhill double shooting sends man, woman to hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - A late-night double shooting in Lauderhill sent two people to the hospital. Police said that just after 11 p.m. officers were sent to 1851 NW 47th Avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man and woman has been shot. Both were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the man and woman were standing outside of a home when two people came up and started shooting at them. Dressed in black and wearing hoodies, they then took off after the shots were fired. Police say shots were fired in the 2200 block of NW 59th Terrace earlier in the evening, but they don't think the shootings were related. No one was injured in the earlier shooting.  
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man and Woman Hurt, Apartments Shot Up in Separate Lauderhill Shootings

Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Lauderdale Sunday night that left a man and woman injured and multiple apartments damaged. The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Terrace. Lauderhill Police officials said a suspect wearing a black hoodie approached the building...
LAUDERHILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Arrested in Sunrise After Discharging Gun in Public

A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in Sunrise Saturday after a domestic dispute led to him shooting a gun outside his home while intoxicated, authorities said. Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public.
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say

MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

WPB Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing teacup Yorkie

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County officials arrested a woman who they say stole a teacup Yorkie worth $4,500 from a local store in West Palm Beach. 43-year-old Melissa Strong was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge after she walked into the store, asked to see the small dogs, and then ran out with the little pup, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy