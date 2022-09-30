Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Sunrise Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Sunrise, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Chopper 6...
Click10.com
Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
WSVN-TV
BSO stop two suspects in near Fort Lauderdale who are accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) —The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Being Stabbed While Riding Bicycle in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was stabbed while riding her bicycle on a Fort Lauderdale street, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace just after midnight in response to calls of a stabbing in the area.
cbs12.com
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
Click10.com
Man, woman shot outside home in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a home was shot up overnight. The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Northwest 47th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as bullet holes could be seen in two windows...
Lauderhill double shooting sends man, woman to hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE - A late-night double shooting in Lauderhill sent two people to the hospital. Police said that just after 11 p.m. officers were sent to 1851 NW 47th Avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man and woman has been shot. Both were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the man and woman were standing outside of a home when two people came up and started shooting at them. Dressed in black and wearing hoodies, they then took off after the shots were fired. Police say shots were fired in the 2200 block of NW 59th Terrace earlier in the evening, but they don't think the shootings were related. No one was injured in the earlier shooting.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man facing serious charges, accused of attacking officer and using racial slur
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A licensed South Florida dentist is accused of using a racial slur while at the South Miami Police Department. That man was told not to come back, but he later returned with a gun. The assistant police chief told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos the...
Click10.com
Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
NBC Miami
Man and Woman Hurt, Apartments Shot Up in Separate Lauderhill Shootings
Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Lauderdale Sunday night that left a man and woman injured and multiple apartments damaged. The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Terrace. Lauderhill Police officials said a suspect wearing a black hoodie approached the building...
Former Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Criminally Charged in Guns Case
The former principal of Somerset Parkland Academy has been charged with multiple crimes in the guns scandal that roiled the school earlier this year. Geyler Castro, who administrators reassigned from her position in August, illegally brought two guns and ammunition magazines into the school on June 2, then lied to investigators about the crime, court records allege.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer Arrested in Sunrise After Discharging Gun in Public
A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in Sunrise Saturday after a domestic dispute led to him shooting a gun outside his home while intoxicated, authorities said. Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public.
Click10.com
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
Stolen Yorkie Leads To Arrest For West Palm Beach Woman
43-year old Melissa Strong faces a charge of grand theft after allegedly putting the dog under her arm and running out of Star Pups.
Deputy Shoots Pit Bull But Bullet Travels Through Dog Into Another Deputy
Dog Was Attacking Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy. Partner Shot Dog. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured Monday when he was attacked by a Pit Bull. Another Deputy on the scene shot the Pit Bull, but […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say
MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
850wftl.com
WPB Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing teacup Yorkie
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County officials arrested a woman who they say stole a teacup Yorkie worth $4,500 from a local store in West Palm Beach. 43-year-old Melissa Strong was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge after she walked into the store, asked to see the small dogs, and then ran out with the little pup, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.
