FORT LAUDERDALE - A late-night double shooting in Lauderhill sent two people to the hospital. Police said that just after 11 p.m. officers were sent to 1851 NW 47th Avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man and woman has been shot. Both were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the man and woman were standing outside of a home when two people came up and started shooting at them. Dressed in black and wearing hoodies, they then took off after the shots were fired. Police say shots were fired in the 2200 block of NW 59th Terrace earlier in the evening, but they don't think the shootings were related. No one was injured in the earlier shooting.

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO